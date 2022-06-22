MWG Holdings, Inc. Welcomes Tom Sheridan as Chief Executive Officer

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MWG Holdings, Inc., is pleased to welcome one of the company's founders and board members, Tom Sheridan, as Chief Executive Officer. As Denyelle Bruno steps down from the position, MWG Holdings plans to shift its focus going forward. This transition marks a new era for MWG Holdings. MWG Holdings is in a unique position with vertical integration and strategically placed retail facilities to continue to grow under it's new leadership. It's already been a successful year for the company, but the addition of Sheridan allows for a different approach moving forward. The company is confident that despite the current economic climate, MWG will continue to emerge as one of the most prominent players in the California cannabis market.

"While the current economic climate has resulted in a difficult time for cannabis companies, we intend to make it a great time for MWG Holdings by ensuring a focus on longevity and profitability," said Tom Sheridan, the new CEO of MWG Holdings. "I'm excited to get to work and focus our efforts on profitable growth and overall efficiency at the company."

Sheridan has over a decade of experience and a successful entrepreneurial track record in cannabis, making him uniquely qualified to bring MWG Holdings company back to its roots. With a driven focus on product quality, service and partnerships, Sheridan plans to quickly restructure the company from the ground up to ensure positive cash flow. While the company will continue to drive revenue through the various programs launched earlier this year, it will also significantly emphasize efficiency and economies of scale.

"I intend to lend my support as needed to ensure the transition is not only smooth but efficient," said Danyelle Bruno, former CEO of MWG Holdings. "I continue to be a huge fan of the company, and after working with him, I am confident that Tom is the right person to lead MWG through the current economic headwinds."

About MWG HOLDINGS, Inc.

MWG Holdings, Inc. has over a decade of experience managing cannabis businesses, navigating state and local laws and regulations, and adding value to the communities where they operate. The company has a proven track record of building engagement, social welfare and outreach programs that focus on local partnerships, monetary investments, and in-store donation campaigns.

SOURCE Perfect Union