MWI CEO Comments On Acquisition Of Thompson Pump Rental Division by United Rentals

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Eller, the CEO of MWI Pumps, commented on the acquisition of Thompson Pump Rental Division by United Rentals which was announced on February 15th and noted that "this investment is a good sign for our industry and a great recognition of all the employees at Thompson Pump's rental locations, their knowledge of pumps and their critical skills in dewatering applications."

Eller noted that, "cities across the United States will need to spend $655 billion over the next 20 years to upgrade water and sewer systems" according to the Environmental Protection Agency and "this acquisition is an acknowledgement of the importance that Specialty Pump rental companies and their employees play when a city's sewer system fails due to age or whenever underground systems are upgraded."

Eller added that, "designing such pumping systems, installing them, and ensuring that they are kept operating around the clock is not your standard rental job. "Whenever someone new enters our industry with only a general rental background it is always a learning experience," Eller said. "Obviously United Rentals recognized the value and reputation in Thompson Pumps rental locations and their employees."

With MWI's 90 years of experience manufacturing pumps and 50 years of water pump rentals, Eller is convinced that the key to success is the ability to maintain a higher level of employee skill, engineering expertise and dedication to get the job done. "Pumps rented by specialty companies like MWI Pumps, will continue to play a critical role in the future development and rebuilding of Florida and the U.S.," Eller concluded.

MWI PUMPS

MWI Pumps is an ISO 9001-certified American- made pump manufacturing company based in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Each MWI pump is constructed using innovative design concepts and heavy-duty materials to ensure durability and dependability. MWI pumps are offered at competitive prices, and we always put our customers at the forefront. With our extensive engineering staff, years of experience, product variety, and ability to customize each pump, we can meet or exceed the needs of any unique job no matter the size.

Founded in 1926, MWI Pumps specializes in the design, manufacture, rental and servicing, of high-efficiency, large volume axial and mixed-flow propeller water pumps, centrifugal and mobile pumps, and village water supply units. Used around the world, our industrial rugged pumps are ideal for a variety of applications, including construction dewatering, sewage bypass pumping, flood control, emergency pumping, water infrastructure security, municipal pump station, open pit dewatering, agricultural pumping and more. MWI also provides professional pump rental and repair services with multiple rental locations throughout Florida, and distributors and representatives strategically placed throughout the USA and worldwide.

