MWWPR CEO, Michael W. Kempner Ranked As One Of New Jersey's Most Powerful People For Seventh Straight Year

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael W. Kempner, Founder and CEO of leading independent public relations agency, MWWPR, has been ranked on the 2021 NJBIZ Power 100 list. The publication chronicles the decisions made by elected officials and business leaders that impact the state's business climate and economic development to build the list.

NJBIZ noted "he and his firm are institutions in the state, a go-to source for stellar guidance in a variety of sectors," but "his real influence is a top Democratic fundraiser." Kempner's political standing was reinforced early in the Biden administration with his reappointment to the corporate board of three federally funded broadcasters.

The combination of MWW's expertise in integrated public relations and Kempner's connections to local and national government prove valuable for the agency and its clients each year; in 2020, they actively worked with those on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic—from formally establishing essential status for business' license to operate and taking on the NJ Pandemic Relief Fund as a pro bono client to accelerate recovery in the agency's founding state.

This recognition is Kempner's seventh consecutive year being ranked by NJBIZ. He was also inducted to the PRWeek Hall of Fame in December for his contributions to the industry.

Thirty-four-years young, MWWPR is among the world's leading independent, integrated PR agencies with nine offices across the US and the UK. Powered by data and guided by insights, intellect and human instincts, the agency leans heavily into a digitally-led, content-driven approach. Its mission is to ignite influence and impact to help organizations matter more to those who matter most.

With dedicated insights, strategy, data and analytics, digital and content and creative teams, MWWPR's expertise spans Consumer Lifestyle Marketing, Corporate Communications and Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Issues & Crisis Management, Diversity & Inclusion, Technology, Sports & Entertainment, B2B, Food & Beverage and Health & Wellness.

