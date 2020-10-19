MWWPR Finalist for Six Prestigious Shorty Social Good Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MWWPR, one of the world's leading independent public relations agencies, was nominated with clients Subaru of America and Muscular Dystrophy Association as finalists in the Shorty Social Good Awards.

The Shorty Awards have long honored the best of social media, and this specialty competition shines light on the individuals and organizations producing great content digitally and on social media that advances social purpose through sustainability, diversity and inclusion, civic and community engagement, and a variety of causes, platforms and industries. The finalists were chosen by members of the Real Time Academy of Short Form Arts & Sciences, made up of luminaries from media, advertising, entertainment and technology disciplines. MWWPR client programs were shortlisted six times across four categories:

"As society changes and social issues create ongoing cultural tension, brands have an opportunity and responsibility to elevate philanthropic efforts to larger social purpose that can drive meaningful change," said Michael Kempner, Founder and CEO of MWWPR. "Advancing those efforts for our clients is what separates good from great campaigns and is why we come to work each day."

The fifth annual Shorty Social Good Awards will be presented in a virtual ceremony on Thursday, November 19th. The full shortlist can be viewed here.

