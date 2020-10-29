MWWPR Honored As One Of The Nation's Best PR Agencies By Forbes With Highest Five-Star Rating

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MWWPR, one of world's largest independent public relations firms, has been named to Forbes' inaugural list of America's Best PR Agencies with the maximum 5-star rating.

Forbes partnered with Statista market research firm in June and July to survey more than 20,000 communications experts, professionals and customers to develop a pool of 5,000+ firms. Participants indicated how likely they were to nominate particular agencies on a scale of 1-10 based on various factors including service offerings to narrow the list to the top 200, which were then given a four or five star rating based on where they fell in relation to the median scores. The Forbes list is unique in that participants were unable to self-nominate or rank their own agencies.

"2020 has been a challenging year for public relations overall, but at MWWPR we've seen significant momentum with our CorpSumer™ and earned-worthy content programs. This has given us the opportunity to provide a new perspective on how our clients approach communications and create true influence," said Michael Kempner, founder and CEO of MWWPR. "The past year has been a time for rethinking how we communicate to all our clients' stakeholders using critical tools such as the "Social CEO," influencer relations, and micro-communities. We are proud to have been recognized by our industry peers and Forbes as one of a small, elite group of 5-star agencies."

In addition to this recognition from Forbes and Statista, MWWPR was recognized in PRNews' first Agency Elite 100 list earlier this year, and CEO Michael Kempner was inducted into PRWeek's 2020 Hall of Fame for his career achievements in innovative PR practices.

About MWWPR

Thirty-four-years young, MWWPR is among the world's leading independent, integrated PR agencies with nine offices across the US and the UK. Powered by data and guided by insights, intellect and human instincts, the agency leans heavily into a digitally-led, content-driven approach. Its mission is to ignite influence and impact to help organizations matter more to those who matter most.

With dedicated insights, strategy, data and analytics, digital and content and creative teams, MWWPR's expertise spans Consumer Lifestyle Marketing, Corporate Communications and Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Issues & Crisis Management, Diversity & Inclusion, Technology, Sports & Entertainment, B2B, Food & Beverage and Health & Wellness.

To learn more about MWWPR, visit http://www.mww.com or follow us on social @MWW_PR.

SOURCE MWWPR

Related Links

http://www.mww.com

