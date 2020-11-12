MWWPR Named Five-Time Finalist in Ragan's 2020 PR Daily Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MWWPR, one of the world's leading independent public relations agencies, was nominated with clients Milbank, Omron Healthcare and Deloitte Global as finalists in Ragan's 2020 PR Daily Awards competition.

The finalists in Ragan's PR Daily Awards program represent the organizations and communications teams behind the best communications campaigns, projects, initiatives and content from the past year. Three MWWPR client programs were shortlisted across five categories:

The Modern Milbank , with Milbank LLP for Best in Branding in the Campaigns, PR Events and Publications category.

, with Milbank LLP for Best in Branding in the Campaigns, PR Events and Publications category. A Generation (and annual report) Disrupted , with Deloitte Global for Best in Publications and Best Thought Leadership Campaign in the Campaigns, PR Events and Publications category.

, with Deloitte Global for Best in Publications and Best Thought Leadership Campaign in the Campaigns, PR Events and Publications category. HeartGuide Launch, with Omron Healthcare for Best Marketing Campaign in the Campaigns, PR Events and Publications category and Grand Prize: Health Care PR and Marketing Campaign of the Year category.

The full list of finalists can be viewed here, and winners will be announced in December. MWWPR was recently shortlisted eight times with clients in the Shorty Social Good Awards and was named one of America's Best PR Agencies of 2021 by Forbes.

About MWWPR

Thirty-four-years young, MWWPR is among the world's leading independent, integrated PR agencies with nine offices across the US and the UK. Powered by data and guided by insights, intellect and human instincts, the agency leans heavily into a digitally-led, content-driven approach. Its mission is to ignite influence and impact to help organizations matter more to those who matter most.

With dedicated insights, strategy, data and analytics, digital and content and creative teams, MWWPR's expertise spans Consumer Lifestyle Marketing, Corporate Communications and Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Issues & Crisis Management, Diversity & Inclusion, Technology, Sports & Entertainment, B2B, Food & Beverage and Health & Wellness.

To learn more about MWWPR, visit http://www.mww.com or follow us on social @MWW_PR.

