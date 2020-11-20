MWWPR Wins Three Shorty Social Good Awards for Purposeful Client Campaigns

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MWWPR, one of the world's leading independent public relations agencies, has been honored with clients Subaru of America and Muscular Dystrophy Association in the fifth annual Shorty Social Good Awards. The virtual event on November 19th celebrated the social good created by brands this year, providing insight to how they use their platforms to highlight issues and causes.

Subaru of America's 'Subaru Celebrates Pets by Establishing National Make a Dog's Day' took home the award for Best in Auto and Best in Community or Employee Engagement. The program reaffirmed the brand's commitment to pets as one of the causes its customer base cares about, in addition to preserving the environment, giving back to communities and helping those in need, all of which the automaker dedicates resources to throughout the year. The multi-platform campaign established "National Make a Dog's Day" which directly resulted in shelter adoptions impacting over 2,500 animals.

Nonprofit Muscular Dystrophy Association's 'Joke a Day for MDA' used remotely-produced video content and the brand's social channels to bring awareness to the neuromuscular disease community and raise money for research through the comedic talents of MDA's National Ambassador Ethan LyBrand, in place of a US tour that was canceled by the impact of COVID-19. The program delivered significant increases in traffic, engagement and follower growth for the organization. It was also a finalist in the 'Best Call to Action' and 'Best Comedy Video' categories.

The full list of winners can be viewed here. These wins follow MWWPR's recent recognition as one of America's Best PR Agencies of 2021 by Forbes, and five finalist nominations in Ragan's 2020 PR Daily Awards.

