MX Announces Money Experience Summit 2020

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, the leading financial data platform helping organizations harmonize the money experience, today announced Money Experience Summit 2020, an exclusive, two-day online event for leaders in the banking and fintech industry to be held Sept. 1-2, 2020. The first-annual event will feature four inspiring keynote speakers, 30+ breakout sessions from industry experts and practitioners, 2,000+ one-on-one networking meetings, and more than 7,500 attendees from around the world.

"Today more than ever, the financial industry is facing unprecedented challenges and opportunities: Covid-19 is forcing financial institutions to go digital in a big way, economic uncertainty is requiring banks and fintechs to be more efficient, and racial inequality is igniting new and powerful data-driven tools that can level the playing field," said Ryan Caldwell, Founder and CEO of MX. "Money Experience Summit will bring together the financial industry's foremost thought leaders and practitioners for two days of thought-provoking discussions and real-world case studies on how together we can rise to the occasion and tackle the industry's toughest issues."

Money Experience Summit will feature inspiring sessions to help industry leaders sharpen their skills, find creative ways to tackle challenges, and realize ideas to take on the new world of money. Speakers include:

Gabby Douglas, 3-time Olympic Gold Medalist

Stephen Dubner , Author and Host, Freakonomics

, Author and Host, Alison Levine , First American Women's Everest Team Captain

, First American Women's Everest Team Captain Frank Abagnale , Cybersecurity Expert and Subject of Catch Me If You Can

, Cybersecurity Expert and Subject of Adrienne Harris , Financial Services Exec. and Former Special Assistant to Pres. Obama

, Financial Services Exec. and Former Special Assistant to Pres. Obama Jon Stein , CEO and Founder of Betterment

, CEO and Founder of Betterment Brent Beardall , CEO & President, WaFd Bank

, CEO & President, WaFd Bank Corey LeBlanc , Chief Digital Officer, Origin Bank

, Chief Digital Officer, Origin Bank Ryan Caldwell , Founder and CEO, MX

, Founder and CEO, MX Jane Barratt , Chief Advocacy Officer, MX

, Chief Advocacy Officer, MX Brandon Dewitt , Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, MX

, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, MX And many more...

According to MX research, more than 85 percent of account holders' primary interactions with their financial institutions are now digital — online and mobile. Money Experience Summit will give attendees actionable takeaways and insights to create data-led digital experiences, drive innovation, and boost business growth.

To register for Money Experience Summit visit: https://www.mx.com/summit/

About MX

MX, the leading financial data platform helping organizations harmonize the money experience, is built on the belief that financial data should be accessible and actionable for all. Founded in 2010, MX is one of the fastest growing fintech innovators, powering more than 2,000 financial institutions and 43 of the top 50 digital banking providers to improve the financial lives of more than 30 million people. To learn more, visit www.mx.com .

