MX Named a Best Company to Work For By Utah Business Magazine
MX recognized among the state's top employers for outstanding workplace culture, pay, benefits and company perks
Dec 11, 2019, 11:33 ET
SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, the leading digital transformation platform for banks, credit unions, fintechs and partners, today announced that Utah Business magazine named it one of Utah's "2019 Best Companies to Work For." MX was honored in the Medium Business category during the Utah Business Best Companies To Work For awards banquet at the Grand America on Tuesday. This recognition follows MX's inclusion on the American Banker 2019 Best Fintechs to Work For list, and Salt Lake Tribune Top Workplaces 2019.
"This recognition is especially meaningful because it is based on feedback from our team members and their experience at MX," said Brandon Woolf, Executive Vice President of People Operations at MX. "Together, we are building a culture at MX that empowers our team members to drive transformational change for our customers and the industry, while fulfilling our mission of empowering the world to be financially strong."
MX has experienced a number of significant milestones in 2019 -- exceeding 350 employees, reaching over 30 million end users on the MX platform, passing the 2,000 customer mark, while partnering with 43 of the top 50 digital banking providers. In June, the company secured $100 million in Series B funding, bringing the company's equity financing to $175 million.
For more than 30 years, Utah Business has been the state's leading source of business news and information. All of the companies that participate in the Utah Business "Best Companies to Work For" program go through a rigorous examination of workplace elements such as benefits and pay, fairness and opportunities, corporate culture, internal communication and employee pride.
About MX
MX is the leading digital transformation platform for banks, credit unions, fintechs and partners, built on the belief that transformational growth starts with making data easily accessible and actionable for financial institutions. Founded in 2010, MX is one of the fastest growing fintech innovators, powering more than 2,000 financial institutions and 43 of the top 50 digital banking providers to improve the financial lives of more than 30 million people. To learn more, visit www.mx.com
