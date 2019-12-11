MX Named a Best Company to Work For By Utah Business Magazine

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it is based on feedback from our team members and their experience at MX," said Brandon Woolf, Executive Vice President of People Operations at MX. "Together, we are building a culture at MX that empowers our team members to drive transformational change for our customers and the industry, while fulfilling our mission of empowering the world to be financially strong."

MX has experienced a number of significant milestones in 2019 -- exceeding 350 employees, reaching over 30 million end users on the MX platform, passing the 2,000 customer mark, while partnering with 43 of the top 50 digital banking providers. In June, the company secured $100 million in Series B funding, bringing the company's equity financing to $175 million.

For more than 30 years, Utah Business has been the state's leading source of business news and information. All of the companies that participate in the Utah Business "Best Companies to Work For" program go through a rigorous examination of workplace elements such as benefits and pay, fairness and opportunities, corporate culture, internal communication and employee pride.

