MX Named a Best Place to Work in Fintech

MX was recognized for its deep-rooted company values, including: purposeful contribution, exuberance for life, founder mindset, foundation of trust, objectivity in discourse, cognizance, and iterative innovation. SourceMedia also recognized MX for its mission and employee benefits, including MX Gives, which focuses on supporting local charities across Utah.

"We work hard at MX to ensure we have the right people, products, and purpose so that our teams can thrive as they empower the world to be financially strong," said Brandon Woolf, EVP of People Operations at MX. "The 2020 Best Fintechs to Work For recognition is especially meaningful because it is based largely on employee feedback and reflects the culture and company that we're building."

The annual survey and awards program identifies and honors the best employers in the financial technology industry. The awards are determined by a two-part survey process. The first part evaluates workplace philosophy, policies, practices, systems and demographics. The second part consists of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determine the winning companies and final ranking.

MX is the leading digital transformation platform for banks, credit unions, fintechs and partners, built on the belief that transformational growth starts with making data easily accessible and actionable for financial institutions. Founded in 2010, MX is one of the fastest growing fintech innovators, powering more than 2,000 financial institutions and 43 of the top 50 digital banking providers to improve the financial lives of more than 30 million people. To learn more, visit www.mx.com .

