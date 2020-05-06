MX Named One Of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2020

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, the leading platform to harmonize the money experience, has been named one of Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces of 2020, the outlet's fifth annual ranking of the top private companies to work for in America.

MX employees participated in the Inc. Best Workplaces survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed, and audited data from more than 3,000 submissions and singled out 395 finalists for this year's list.

In the survey, MX team members mentioned they appreciate the company's caring, honest people who are driven to succeed and make a positive impact on the world.

"We've built MX into a very special place to work, and it's an honor to see our people, products, and purpose validated by this spot on the Inc. Best Workplaces list," said Ryan Caldwell, founder and CEO of MX. "Our strong culture has enabled us to work hard whether in the office or more recently from home, allowing us to best serve our clients and accomplish our mission of empowering the world to be financially strong."

The culture at MX is intricately tied to its vision of making finances as they should be. As people develop true financial strength, they're better able to find solutions to the world's most pressing problems — from energy to healthcare to education. As a result of its strong mission-driven culture, MX has more than doubled its team members over the past two years, and has become one of the most sought-after places to work in fintech.

"Building a great corporate culture comes only from strong leadership," said Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from, especially now, when company culture is more important to the workforce than ever."

As featured in the May/June 2020 issue of Inc. magazine, the Best Workplaces list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits.

About MX

MX, the leading platform to harmonize the money experience, is built on the belief that financial data should be accessible and actionable for all. Founded in 2010, MX is one of the fastest growing fintech innovators, powering more than 2,000 financial institutions and 43 of the top 50 digital banking providers to improve the financial lives of more than 30 million people. To learn more, visit www.mx.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

