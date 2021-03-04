MX Names James Dotter As Company's First Chief Business Officer

"James Dotter has been a driving force for innovation and strategic leadership as we have established MX as the most trusted way for banks and fintechs to connect to the world's financial data," said Ryan Caldwell, Founder and CEO at MX. "As our first Chief Business Officer, James will spearhead strategic initiatives and interdepartmental alignment to grow the business and help organizations everywhere connect to and harness the power of data to transform their business."

Prior to joining MX, James Dotter was the Vice President of Finance and Operations at XANT, formerly InsideSales.com, where he was integral in driving the company's market cap from startup to over $1.5 billion while also leading the company's proprietary machine learning platform. Prior to InsideSales.com, Dotter was President and Founder of Provinti, a financial consulting and accounting services firm, achieving 200 percent in client growth over five consecutive years until its successful exit in 2012.

"Partnering as the CFO of MX with such talented and mission-driven team members and partners to build truly transformative solutions over the last seven years has been among the most rewarding endeavors in my career, and I look forward to accelerating this transformation in this new, expanded role as Chief Business Officer," said James Dotter, CBO at MX. "The remarkable success we have achieved with our clients over these seven years, including 20x growth, is just the foundation for how MX data solutions will transform the way people interact with their money in the future."

MX helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. To learn more, visit: www.mx.com.

MX, the leader in connectivity and data enhancement for financial institutions and fintechs, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 16,000 financial institutions and fintechs providing the industry's most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit www.mx.com.

