MX recognized in 2019 Best Fintechs to Work For list

The annual awards program honors fintech companies with exceptional workplace culture. The awards are determined by a two-part survey process. The first part evaluated workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics, and the second part measured employee satisfaction. The combined scores determined the winning companies and final ranking.

According to American Banker editor Penny Crosman, the employee surveys revealed what was most important to them: satisfactory pay, paid-for benefits and a respectful culture.

"We're honored to appear high on this list," said Ryan Caldwell, founder and CEO of MX. "The rankings were based largely on employee feedback, which makes the award additionally meaningful. We work hard to ensure we have the right environment and culture. It is the quality and enablement of our people that allow us to best serve our clients and accomplish our mission of empowering financial strength. Winning this award reinforces that MX is one of the nation's top places to work in financial technology."

About Best Fintechs to Work For

The Best Fintechs to Work For awards program was created in 2017 and is a project of SourceMedia and Best Companies Group.

The 2019 list included 50 companies and was published by SourceMedia brands American Banker , National Mortgage News , PaymentsSource , Financial Planning and Digital Insurance .

To be considered for participation, companies had to be an organization that provides technology products, services or solutions that enable the delivery of financial services with at least 15 employees working in the US and been in business a minimum of one year.

Companies from across the United States entered a two-part survey process to determine the Best Fintechs to Work For in 2019. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determined the final ranking.

For more information on SourceMedia's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program, visit www.bestplacestoworkfintech.com.

About MX

MX is the leading provider of financial data services enabling its clients and partners to easily collect, enhance, analyze, present and act on financial data. Using MX's platform and products, MX clients are able to understand their customers in real time like never before, allowing them to be truly customer centric, empowering them to grow faster and deliver an exceptional customer experience all while reducing costs. Founded in 2010, MX is one of the fastest-growing fintech providers, partnering with more than 1,800 financial institutions and 43 of the top 50 digital banking providers. For more information, visit www.mx.com .

