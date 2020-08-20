MX Widens Lead With More Than 50,000 Connections To The Top Financial Institutions And Fintechs

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, the leading financial data platform enabling organizations to develop, launch, and power new money experiences, today announced that it has widened its lead as the top connector to financial institutions and fintechs with more than 50,000 connections. By offering multiple connections through direct-to-bank API agreements, partners, white-listed IPs, and consumer-permissioned access, MX ensures that end users have the most reliable account information alongside world-class digital banking and financial experiences.

MX has signed direct-to-bank API agreements with many of the top financial institutions and digital banking providers in the U.S. to ensure a more secure pathway for connecting people with their financial information. MX enables organizations to improve connectivity, break down data silos, gain deeper customer insights, and become true advocates for their customers.

"MX has built the industry's most robust and capable connectivity network to ensure that organizations can innovate faster and create better, more personalized digital experiences," said Ryan Caldwell, Founder and CEO of MX. "MX is partnering with the world's most innovative brands to connect people with their financial accounts, provide real-time financial information and insights, and present them with a 360-degree view of their financial lives — all of which are crucial to empowering the world to be financially strong."

Connections include more than just transactional data. Earlier this year MX acquired FileThis, a leading documentation aggregation engine for fintechs. FileThis supports more than 800 data sources, including financial institutions, utilities, insurance and payroll sites and delivers PDF statements, bills, paystubs, W-2s and other online tax preparation documents.

MX, the leading financial data platform enabling organizations to develop, launch, and power new money experiences, is built on the belief that financial data should be accessible and actionable for all. Founded in 2010, MX is one of the fastest-growing fintech innovators, powering more than 2,000 financial institutions and 43 of the top 50 digital banking providers to improve the financial lives of tens of millions of people worldwide. To learn more, visit www.mx.com .

