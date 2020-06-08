My Alarm Center Announces Promotion and Appointment of new CFO Evan Flamm, SVP of Finance promoted to Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Flamm joined My Alarm Center in mid 2019 as Senior Vice President of Finance. In this role, Evan was responsible for developing the company's financial strategy, policies and plans. These include assessing operating results and impact on profitability, reviewing potential strategic acquisitions, as well as managing the annual budget process. Almost immediately after joining the Company, in addition to Evan's responsibilities as SVP of Finance, he assumed the Accounting and Billing department and the management of our Technology Programming and Development team during a major Salesforce.com deployment. His dedication, execution, and bandwidth to bring things to fruition and success has been nothing short of incredible. Behind the scenes, he has rebuilt our financial forecasting model, created reporting and dashboards to better manage the business, and developed strong working bonds with every department in the organization and MAC's vendors, banks and investors. Evan communicates and works effectively from the board room to the front lines of supporting our staff and serving our customers. He understands and contemplates the financial impact of every decision and makes those decisions based on what's best for all stakeholders.

Amy Kothari, President & CEO, says, "Evan has a proven track record of solid and responsible financial leadership and I am confident that his insights will be very valuable as we continue to pursue our growth strategy through direct-to-consumer sales as well as strategic acquisitions. With Evan's support, we look forward to capitalizing on the incredible opportunities that lay ahead of MAC. On behalf of the Board, I thank Evan for his tremendous support and contributions to MAC over the last year." Prior to joining My Alarm Center, Evan worked at Connect America as Vice President of Corporate Finance and Strategic Planning, where he led their strategic and financial initiatives and operational analytics. His previous experiences include various roles in financial operations and analysis, as well as IT strategy consulting at IBM. Flamm holds a BS Degree in Finance from Penn State University and lives in Center City, Philadelphia.

About My Alarm Center

My Alarm Center is a leading provider of security and smart home automation to residential and small business customers throughout the United States. With a primary focus on providing best-in-class security and alarm monitoring, My Alarm Center offers a range of services to help protect customers. In addition to intrusion, fire and carbon monoxide protection, My Alarm Center delivers smart home integration, expanding security services to a total lifestyle solution—and keeping customers connected to home and family from anywhere. Ranked as the 7th largest residential security provider in the United States, regional brands for My Alarm Center include Hawk Security Services in Texas, ACS Security in Los Angeles, Alarm Monitoring Service Of Atlanta (AMSA), and My Alarm Center in WA, PA, NJ, and DE. For more information, visit www.myalarmcenter.com.

