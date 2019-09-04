My Ally Sponsors SAP's SuccessConnect® 2019 Event in Las Vegas September 16-18

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- My Ally , a leading Talent Lifecycle Management software provider, announced that the company is a Gold level sponsor at SAP's annual SuccessConnect® conference, the premier event for human resources (HR) professionals, set to take place September 16-18 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

SuccessConnect brings together executives and leaders in HR, IT and other lines of business to explore successful digital HR strategies in the experience economy. Topics will include the Human Revolution and using SAP® SuccessFactors® solutions to help bring organizations' purpose to life, put more meaning into people's work and create engaged workforces that improve both performance and profit.

"We couldn't be happier with both our integration with SAP SuccessFactors and our relationship with SAP," said Deepti Yenireddy, CEO and founder of My Ally. "Our involvement at SuccessConnect is a great benefit for our customers, especially as it relates to talent recruitment, candidate scheduling automation, and onboarding. The way we see it, Artificial Intelligence needs HR to guide its use and make sure it stays a more human resource for the whole organization."

My Ally's continued cooperation with SAP is helping companies lead with purpose and transform the HR experience with SAP SuccessFactors solutions. SuccessConnect attendees can stop by booth G-15 for more information. Yenireddy will lead a breakout session, "AI-driven Scheduling: Scaling to 40% Higher Acceptance and 5x Faster Hires."

From the changing nature of jobs, skills and careers, to technology advancements in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing, the future workplace looks very different from what we see today. No matter how much automation and technology enterprises use, people and their experiences at work make a difference in the growth and overall health of global enterprises.

To register and for more information on SuccessConnect 2019, please visit: https://events.sap.com/successconnect/en/las-vegas-2019.

About My Ally

Developed for enterprise human resource teams, My Ally is a leading Talent Lifestyle Management solution. My Ally's Source-to-Retain platform gives organizations the tools to discover, attract, hire, onboard and retain the right people to fuel business. My Ally's AI-powered recruitment coordination and interview scheduling app is available through the SAP App Center.

