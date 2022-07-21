"My Business Grew With GK Hair" Hair Professional Lianne Hanaford Opens Up About GK Hair

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded as a hair care brand in 2007, GK Hair rose to become a source of economic growth for hair professionals and salon owners. While people found a way to maintain healthy hair through sulfate-free, clean formulation, salon professionals sought progress in the industry through learning, and helping others learn. Among such highly-skilled, expert professionals comes Lianne Hanaford , the brand ambassador and hair educator of GK Hair.

Hair Professional Lianne Hanaford

Lianne Hanaford has been associated with GK Hair for more than 8 years. A long-standing witness proving that each step GK Hair took was for the sake of empowering the brand, her clients and her peers, Lianne believes that GK Hair has contributed greatly in the evolution of the salon industry through the innovations of Juvexin and the smoothing treatments which the company is most famous for.

"I have educated many people, but the results of me educating new stylists about what GK Hair promises and delivers were exceptional," she said. "With the right products, support, and education, all of the imagination has turned into proof of concept. So I believe that's how GK Hair has impacted the beauty and salon industry; by providing proof of concept to people, and giving them something to believe in."

Moving along, Lianne stated that one of the things that helped her the most in client retention was the opportunity to demonstrate to the client what GK Hair is capable of.

"I simply started spreading the truth. I've had people who came to me saying that they've heard about the brand, and what it can do, and they decided to do it. And people stay. That's what GK hair has done for me by giving me the platform, the opportunity, and support."

Lianne also spilled some beans regarding business-building strategies, and gave away expert pieces of advice to the new hair artists.

"Dedication and results go hand in hand. If you don't dedicate yourself to your belief, to what you're doing, you've failed. This world has everything in it. Learn it, work on it, and dedicate yourself to your brand."

