'My Daily Thoughts' Provides a Creative and Beneficial Outlet to Record Daily Notes, Moods, Thoughts, and Inspirations

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when a large number of people around the globe are required to stay at home, maintaining daily structure, focus and personal growth can sometimes be a difficult challenge. Developed by Byber, "My Daily Thoughts" for iPhone helps overcome this by providing a creative and productive outlet for anyone — from professional writers to casual thinkers — to record daily notes, moods, thoughts and inspirations.

A beautifully designed app, "My Daily Thoughts" offers an intuitive interface to create and organize daily writing in an effective way for personal growth and introspection. Via an easy-to-navigate calendar, users can tell the story of their day however they wish; using moods, notes and uploading photographs. Notes and memories are stored forever allowing future reflection and easy visualization at any time.

Keeping a diary or journal is considered to have many benefits and is a proven tool for evoking mindfulness, which is a well-known method for reducing anxiety and improving happiness and overall life focus. A daily journal can also help to achieve personal goals, boost memory, spark creativity and even enhance emotional understanding.

My Daily Thoughts allows everyone to achieve these benefits easily and securely with several key features:

> An easy-to-use calendar for tracking daily thoughts.

> Beautiful and simple-to-use interface.

> Included emojis to quickly store feelings & moods.

> A Space to write and store daily stories.

> Ability to attach a photo and/ or selfie.

> Stories can be updated throughout the day.

> Journals are kept private with passcode or face ID.

"We developed My Daily Thoughts to provide a creative outlet for people everywhere to record their thoughts and inspirations in a healthy and organized way," commented Christopher Keir of Byber LLC. "At a time when many people have to stay at home, keeping a record of daily thoughts is a positive way to stay focused and improve happiness."

My Daily Thoughts is available now for iOS devices in the App Store at:

https://apps.apple.com/app/my-daily-thoughts/id1498218685

About Byber

Based in New Jersey, Byber LLC have developed several successful mobile apps including neighborhood discovery and social connection app Byber, fitness-focused Let's Get Fit (release date June 2020) and daily journal app "My Daily Thoughts".

