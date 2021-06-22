My Eyelab Signs Agreement to Open Nine New Stores in Alabama with Multi-Unit Franchise Group

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- My Eyelab, a retail brand of Now Optics, announced today it has signed an agreement which will bring nine new franchise stores to Alabama, marking the brand's debut in the state. Growth in the coming months will be driven by business partners Zain Attawala and Sagar Panjwani, current My Eyelab franchisees with 17 open locations in the Atlanta, Georgia market. Attawala and Panjwani also signed an agreement to open two additional stores in Atlanta.

The Alabama deal will bring nine new locations to the Birmingham, Huntsville, and Montgomery markets. The new stores will feature an experience focused on convenience and ease with a contemporary design that highlights the latest technology – offering stylish glasses at an affordable price and an experience that makes shopping for prescription eyewear fun and easy.

"We feel so grateful to be a part of My Eyelab franchising and we're incredibly excited to bring affordable eye care to the people of Alabama," said Zain Attawala, My Eyelab franchisee. "The success we've had in Atlanta exceeded our expectations, and with how great the unit economics are combined with low start-up and operational costs, investing further in My Eyelab and expanding our reach into several untapped markets was a no-brainer."

Under the leadership of founder and CEO Daniel Stanton, My Eyelab has led the retail eye care industry in ocular telehealth by leveraging proprietary innovative telehealth technology to provide patients with affordable and convenient eye exams. An assortment of over 2,000 frames to fit both style and budgets allows consumers the ultimate freedom to experiment with unique, stylish designs that fit their personal style. To date, the company has conducted more than 1 million telehealth eye exams, something no other retail eye care franchise can offer.

In addition to Birmingham, Huntsville and Montgomery, My Eyelab recently signed deals to bring locations to the Acworth and Peachtree City areas in Atlanta. The company currently has 62 franchise stores open and is on track to have 70 franchise units operating by year end. The new openings and signings in 2021 so far mark a 40 percent year-to-date growth rate over last year for My Eyelab, with 21 units currently in development. Between sister brands My Eyelab and Stanton Optical, Now Optics expects to have 247 stores by the end of the year.

ABOUT NOW OPTICS:

Now Optics is a leader in the eye care industry. Its retail brands, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical, are among the nation's fastest growing, full-service retail eye care centers. The company continues to expand its retail footprint with over 200 corporate and franchise locations in 28 states while delivering affordable eye health and eyewear solutions. The company consistently ranks among the largest optical retailers in the country by Vision Monday and was ranked #3 on Entrepreneur's list of Top New Franchises in 2021. Visit myeyelab.com or stantonoptical.com for more information. Find details about franchise opportunities at myeyelabfranchise.com .

