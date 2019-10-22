My Friend's Dentist Earns B Corporation Certification

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- My Friend's Dentist, a growing general, cosmetic and implant dentistry in Wilmington, NC, announced today that the practice has officially become a Certified B Corporation, a new kind of company that aspires to use business to solve social and environmental problems.

Certified B Corporations are legally required to consider the impact of their decisions on their workers, customers, suppliers, community and the environment. As the third dental practice in the country—and the only practice in North Carolina—to achieve the standard, My Friend's Dentist joins the ranks of companies like New Belgium Brewing, Patagonia, Ben & Jerry's and more than 2,500 Certified B Corporations seeking to use "business as a force for good" across 121 industries and 40 countries.

"At My Friend's Dentist, we believe that helping to provide healthy, beautiful smiles is about much more than just the importance of oral health," said Mike DeFee, DMD, Ph.D., lead dentist for the practice. "By using our business to help drive positive change for our communities, the environment and our employees, we believe we can create a better place to work and live." Using the B Corporation framework, My Friend's Dentist has implemented practices that include developing a more inclusive, transparent workplace, offsetting carbon emissions, buying local, monitoring and reducing waste, and contributing resources to local nonprofits like Cape Fear River Watch, The Carousel Center and Nourish NC. The organization's '2019 Annual Benefit Report' summarizes its practices.

"We're proud to welcome My Friend's Dentist as a Certified B Corporation by meeting the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and legal accountability," said Hannah Munger of B Lab, the nonprofit that certifies B Corps. "B Corps like My Friend's Dentist demonstrate that businesses can create long term value for all stakeholders— workers, customers, suppliers, community, and the environment. My Friend's Dentist joins a movement of 3,000 companies across 150 industries and 64 countries, all building an inclusive and sustainable economy that works for everyone."

About My Friend's Dentist

My Friend's Dentist, based in Wilmington, NC, is an award-winning dental practice that provides general, cosmetic and implant dental services to patients of all ages. Widely recognized for its patient-friendly approach to dental care, My Friend's Dentist publishes its procedure prices and focuses on a collaborative approach to prioritizing care so patients can make informed decisions about dental care. For more information about My Friend's Dentist, visit www.MyFriendsDentist.com, which details the company's services, philosophy of care and social and environmental practices.

About B Corps

Certified B Corporations meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, legally expand their corporate responsibilities to include consideration of stakeholder interests, and build collective voice through the power of the unifying B Corporation brand. As of November 2019, there are more than 3,000 Certified B Corporations from over 150 industries and over 64 countries, representing a diverse multi-billion-dollar marketplace with one unifying goal.

About B Lab

B Lab is a nonprofit organization that serves a global movement to redefine success in business so that all companies compete not only to be the best in the world, but the best for the world. B Lab drives this systemic change through a number of interrelated initiative: 1) building a community of Certified B Corporations to make it easier for all of us to tell the difference between "good companies" and good marketing; 2) passing legislation to accelerate growth of social entrepreneurship and impact investing (32 states have already passed benefit corporation legislation); 3) developing B Analytics, a customizable platform for measuring, benchmarking, and reporting on impact 4) providing free, powerful tools for businesses to measure, compare and improve their social and environmental performance (more than 40,000 businesses use B Lab's free B Impact Assessment). For more information, visit www.bcorporation.net, www.banalytics.net and www.benefitcorp.net.

