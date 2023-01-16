My Future Consulting Recognized as Top Chicagoland Employment Agency

Expertise.com Award Earned for 6th Consecutive Year

ORLAND PARK, Ill., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- My Future Consulting (MFC), a diversity cognizant search and recruitment firm, has earned its 6th consecutive yearly award from Expertise.com. MFC is recognized as a Top Chicagoland Employment Agency among the over 680 area agencies. Along with its leadership in diversity recruitment, MFC continues to deliver exceptional candidates to major industries which has earned it a place on the Expertise.com "Best of" Award in the past six consecutive years.

Anthony Fletcher - CEO

Founded by Anthony Fletcher, Sr. almost two decades ago MFC reflects its passion for diversity, retention, and exceptionalism in its own staff. Middle and C-Suite Executives placed by the MFC team of search, and recruitment professionals have an astounding 88% retention rate across eight leading industries.

Expertise.com awards leading companies based on reviews, data, and metrics across Five Main Categories. In seeking out the "Best of", the mission of Expertise.com is to connect people to the effective service providers and companies in their local area. The Five Main Categories used by Expertise.com in recognizing the "Best of" in each local area include: Availability, Qualifications, Reputation, Experience and Professionalism.

Anthony Fletcher cut his teeth as a Sales and Operations Executive for several Fortune 100 Companies. He understood that results driven search and employment services were in demand. At the heart of MFC is the personal touch that Mr. Fletcher exhibits and bestows upon his staff of professional employment executives. This led to the 100% rating by MFC across the categories considered for the Expertise.com "Best of Award."

As MFC continues to earn accolades as the Top 20 Employment Agencies from Expertise.com, Mr. Fletcher and staff are proud of the services that they have delivered to corporate powerhouses. Current and former clients of MFC include Accenture, Nationwide Insurance, Ernst & Young, Morgan Stanley, Chemical Bank as well as prestigious organizations such as the American Medical Association and many other industry leaders.

"I am humbled, pleased, and excited to be recognized as a Top Local Employment Agencies in Chicagoland by Expertise.com for six years in a row. It is an affirmation of my mission to create a result driven search, and recruitment firm." Mr. Fletcher shared. He continued with his thoughts, "When I left the Operations s C-Suite of Fortune 100 Companies to pursue my entrepreneurial dream I was committed to offering a personal touch with constant contact to companies that were often placed on autopilot by the large search and recruitment agencies. I am thankful to Expertise.com for recognizing the vision, hard work and professionalism of MFC for the sixth year in a row."

MFC offers personalized hands-on search and recruitment services to clients of all sizes. Their specialized diversity team places the best talent in key positions throughout all industries. Among the MFC commitments to clients, is 24/7 accessibility, and communication. Molded on the personal values of Anthony Fletcher which focus on inclusion and delivering results, MFC focuses on matching the A-list candidate to each career opportunity.

708-797-7143

