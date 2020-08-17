My Green Mattress Announces Labor Day Sale

For a limited time, customers can SAVE $225 on any size luxury Natural Escape Mattress, and can SAVE $150 on the Hope Latex Mattress, the latex-free Pure Echo mattress, and the affordable, child-friendly Kiwi Mattress.

In addition, customers can SAVE 20% on the safe and breathable Emily Crib mattress, plush latex toppers, and organic cotton waterproof protectors.

The materials and operations in the family-owned factory are certified all-organic by the Control Union. Mattresses are handcrafted in the Midwest with GOTS-certified organic cotton, American-sourced organic wool, and GOLS-certified organic latex. All mattresses are hypoallergenic and free from flame retardant chemicals. Each mattress comes with a risk-free 120-Night Sleep Trial and a 20-year warranty. The company offers an additional $50 discount to Military, Veterans, and first responders.

Fall is the perfect time to refresh your bedding needs. Organic wool and latex have natural properties that allow for maximum air circulation and deeper healthier sleep. Shop now to prepare for the cozier nights ahead.

About My Green Mattress:

In 2007, Quality Sleep Shop's owner, Tim Masters, launched an all-natural, organic line of mattresses called My Green Mattress when his daughter Emily was diagnosed with eczema and allergies. Masters created a hypoallergenic crib mattress made with organic materials for her, and soon after he developed MyGreenMattress.com where customers across the country can purchase safe, healthy and affordable mattresses for the entire family. For a virtual tour of the factory and for additional information, please visit http://mygreenmattress.com.

Media Contact:

Erin Gourley

PressWell PR

646-357-2293

[email protected]

SOURCE My Green Mattress

Related Links

https://www.mygreenmattress.com

