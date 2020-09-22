My Green Mattress Announces the Discover America's Best Mattress Sale
SAVE up to $175 on Non-Toxic Mattresses & SAVE 15% on Organic Accessories
October 9th - 15th
Sep 22, 2020, 11:30 ET
CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Established in 2007, My Green Mattress is America's original family-owned, certified organic mattress factory. The company is pleased to announce their Discover America's Best Mattress Sale from October 9th – October 15th. Customers will save up to $175 on their popular organic mattresses and 15% on the signature Emily Crib mattress and all organic toppers and waterproof protectors with code: DISCOVER.
The Made-in-the-USA company features handcrafted, certified organic, non-toxic mattresses for the entire family, from the nursery to the master bedroom. For a limited time, customers can SAVE $175 on any size luxury Natural Escape Mattress, and SAVE $135 on the Hope Latex Mattress, the latex-free Pure Echo mattress, and the affordable, child-friendly Kiwi Mattress.
The materials and operations in the family-owned factory are certified all-organic by the Control Union. Mattresses are handcrafted in the Midwest with GOTS-certified organic cotton, American-sourced organic wool, and GOLS-certified organic latex. The company's organic certifications can be found here. All mattresses are naturally hypoallergenic and free from flame retardant chemicals. Each mattress comes with a risk-free 120-Night Sleep Trial and a 20-year warranty. The company offers an additional $50 discount to Military, Veterans, and first responders.
With winter approaching and longer nights ahead, now is the perfect time to refresh your bedding needs with a safe, nontoxic mattress. Organic wool and latex have natural properties that allow for maximum air circulation and deeper healthier sleep. Shop My Green Mattress now for healthy essential sleep this winter.
About My Green Mattress:
In 2007, Quality Sleep Shop's owner, Tim Masters, launched an all-natural, organic line of mattresses called My Green Mattress when his daughter Emily was diagnosed with eczema and allergies. Masters created a hypoallergenic crib mattress made with organic materials for her, and soon after he developed MyGreenMattress.com where customers across the country can purchase safe, healthy and affordable mattresses for the entire family. For a virtual tour of the factory and for additional information, please visit http://mygreenmattress.com.
SOURCE My Green Mattress