My Green Mattress Announces the Discover America's Best Mattress Sale

The materials and operations in the family-owned factory are certified all-organic by the Control Union. Mattresses are handcrafted in the Midwest with GOTS-certified organic cotton, American-sourced organic wool, and GOLS-certified organic latex. The company's organic certifications can be found here. All mattresses are naturally hypoallergenic and free from flame retardant chemicals. Each mattress comes with a risk-free 120-Night Sleep Trial and a 20-year warranty. The company offers an additional $50 discount to Military, Veterans, and first responders.

About My Green Mattress:

In 2007, Quality Sleep Shop's owner, Tim Masters, launched an all-natural, organic line of mattresses called My Green Mattress when his daughter Emily was diagnosed with eczema and allergies. Masters created a hypoallergenic crib mattress made with organic materials for her, and soon after he developed MyGreenMattress.com where customers across the country can purchase safe, healthy and affordable mattresses for the entire family. For a virtual tour of the factory and for additional information, please visit http://mygreenmattress.com.

