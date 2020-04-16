My Green Mattress Celebrates Earth Day with the Launch of their Newest product--The All-Natural 'My Green Platform Bed' plus SAVE 15% on Entire Purchase, April 17-23

My Green Mattress's mission is to offer families affordable, healthy certified-organic, all-natural and non-toxic sleep solutions. They are best known for their organic mattress line, and are now offering a nontoxic platform bed in all sizes twin through king. The My Green Platform Bed is made of sustainably-sourced, unfinished poplar wood from the Appalachian mountain region and milled in Michigan, for a truly Made-in-the-USA product. The platform bed is constructed without the use of adhesives or stains. The simple design and natural aesthetic of the platform bed fits easily into existing décor and offers the perfect support for any organic mattress.

"Healthy sleep is essential for overall wellness, and my passion is handcrafting organic and innovative sleep options for families," says owner and master craftsman, Tim Masters. "Adding an all-natural platform bed to our product line was the obvious next step in catering to our customers' growing organic and healthy home lifestyles."

The platform bed is designed to support up to 600 pounds, and can be used without a box spring. All wooden components of the platform bed are packaged at the certified-organic My Green Mattress factory along with an at-home assembly kit and easy-to-follow directions. Once the platform bed is ordered, it is delivered via FedEx within two weeks or less.

The My Green Platform Bed is available in all sizes with free shipping including: Twin ($299), Twin X-Long ($319), Full ($349), Full X-Long ($379), Queen ($399) and King ($469). During their Earth Day Sale you will save an additional 15% on these already low prices.

To celebrate the new product launch in conjunction with Earth Day, My Green Mattress is offering 15% off their entire line of organic sleep solutions, from the Emily crib mattress for the nursery to king size mattresses for the master bedroom. Organic pillows, waterproof protectors and plush toppers are also included in the sale. The sale runs from April 17 through April 23, 2020.

As of 2019, the materials and operations in the family-owned My Green Mattress factory are certified all organic by the Control Union. Organic materials include GOTS certified organic cotton, GOTS certified organic wool sourced in the USA, and GOLS certified organic Dunlop latex and coconut.

Each mattress comes with a risk-free 120-Night Sleep Trial and a 20-year warranty. In addition, the company is pleased to offer an additional $50 discount on every order to Military, Veterans, and First Responders.

About My Green Mattress:

In 2007, Quality Sleep Shop's owner, Tim Masters, launched an all-natural, organic line of mattresses called My Green Mattress when his daughter Emily was diagnosed with eczema and allergies. Masters created a hypoallergenic crib mattress made with organic materials for her, and soon after he developed MyGreenMattress.com where customers across the country can purchase safe, healthy and affordable mattresses for the entire family. For a virtual tour of the factory and for additional information, please visit http://mygreenmattress.com.

SOURCE My Green Mattress

