My Green Mattress offers Big Savings this Memorial Day: Save up to $200 on each Certified Organic Mattress

During the sale, customers can save $200 on any size organic Natural Escape mattress or organic Hope Latex mattress. The Natural Escape is the company's most popular adult mattress, while the Hope Latex is perfect for people who want a spring-free mattress. Additionally, customers can save $125 on any size organic Kiwi mattress or organic Pure Echo mattress. The Kiwi is an award-winning children's mattress, while the Pure Echo is the company's latex-free offering. Lastly, customers can save $20 on the company's flagship product-the Emily Organic Crib mattress-which brings the final price to just $239!

Summer is the ideal time to upgrade every mattress in your home to a certified organic mattress. The organic latex and wool components in these mattresses allow for maximum air circulation and breathability to keep you naturally cool on hot summer nights. You can rest easy knowing the mattresses are also healthy, non-toxic and hypoallergenic.

The mission of My Green Mattress is to offer families affordable, safe and non-toxic sleep solutions. The materials and operations in the My Green Mattress Factory are certified all organic by the Control Union. Each mattress is handmade by a team of artisanal craftsmen who are passionate about sleep solutions that are free of harmful toxins. All-natural, non-toxic materials used in the mattresses include: GOTS certified organic cotton, GOTS certified organic wool sourced in the USA, and GOLS certified organic latex and coconut.

My Green Mattress is a family-owned and operated, certified organic company founded by a father of five with a need to create a hypoallergenic crib mattress for his infant daughter who was suffering from allergies and eczema. The Emily Organic Crib mattress sparked a complete line of all-natural, safe, healthy and affordable mattresses for adults and children. For a virtual tour of the factory and for additional information, please visit http://mygreenmattress.com .

