My Green Mattress Offers Monumental Savings this Memorial Day on Certified Organic Mattresses and Accessories

During the sale, customers can take advantage of deep discounts throughout the site. The luxurious Natural Escape mattress, perfect for adults and couples, is available for $200 off. Looking for a spring-free, all latex mattress? Choose the Hope mattress and save $150. The latex-free Pure Echo mattress and affordable Kiwi mattress, perfect for a child's room, can both be purchased at $135 off. Sale prices apply to any size of each mattress. One of the company's best-sellers—the Emily crib mattress—is available at one of the lowest prices in history with 20% savings.

Customers can SAVE 20% on all-natural sleep accessories including plush organic latex toppers, organic cotton waterproof protectors, comfortable latex pillows, and the company's newest product, the My Green Platform Bed. The simply designed platform bed is the perfect base for an organic mattress, and is constructed of untreated American poplar wood that is free from stains, adhesives or other toxic chemicals.

The materials and operations in the family-owned factory are certified all organic by the Control Union. Mattresses are handcrafted in the Midwest with GOTS-certified organic cotton, American-sourced organic wool, and GOLS-certified organic latex and coconut. All mattresses are hypoallergenic and free from flame retardant chemicals. Each mattress comes with a risk-free 120-Night Sleep Trial and a 20-year warranty. In addition to the Memorial Day sale, the company is pleased to offer an additional $50 discount to Military, Veterans, and first responders.

About My Green Mattress:

In 2007, Quality Sleep Shop's owner, Tim Masters, launched an all-natural, organic line of mattresses called My Green Mattress when his daughter Emily was diagnosed with eczema and allergies. Masters created a hypoallergenic crib mattress made with organic materials for her, and soon after he developed MyGreenMattress.com where customers across the country can purchase safe, healthy and affordable mattresses for the entire family. For a virtual tour of the factory and for additional information, please visit http://mygreenmattress.com.

SOURCE My Green Mattress

Related Links

https://www.mygreenmattress.com

