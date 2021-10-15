TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The year 2021 has been another stressful one for us all, filled with social and political strife. Combined with more uncertainty about the pandemic, a changing climate, and worldwide poverty and hunger -- how frightening life today must be for a child! Jenkins Group is proud to announce the results of the 15th annual Moonbeam Children's Book Awards.

“My Important Girl” Children’s Book Wins Gold Moonbeam Award

My Important Girl spotlights all the seemingly mundane but essential work a mom does for her family. The book won the Gold Moonbeam Award. "Caregivers now more than ever deserve to a tribute book. The pandemic has caused many, particularly mothers, to lean-out of the workforce and into motherhood," said Leslie Yeransian Dolsak, author of My Important Girl and Chief Executive Officer of 6000 Sunsets, a parenting company.

Many of this year's winning books reflect on how we deal with issues like battling the pandemic, facing climate change, ending racism and raising good humans. The awards attracted nearly 1,500 entries from around the world. Medals will go to authors, illustrators and publishers from 34 U.S. states, 4 Canadian provinces, and 7 countries.

The author of My Important Girl says for too long motherhood has been deflated and the tasks associated with caregiving outsourced. "Covid-19 has tested moms to show up during a crisis in every which way for their families. From therapist to accountant to historian, the list of roles goes on and on." said Yeransian Dolsak. "We're ecstatic we received rave recognition from such a highly-regarded organization."

The purpose of the Moonbeam Awards is to highlight books that encourage children to be compassionate and to stand up for the rights of themselves and others. See the complete list of Moonbeam Winners online.

About the Awards

The Moonbeam Awards are judged by expert panels of youth educators, students, and book reviewers, and are intended to bring increased recognition to exemplary children's books and their creators.

About 6000 Sunsets

6000 Sunsets creates content and products to enhance caregiving and childhood. The company's aim is to bring families back into the present. On the horizon, 6000 Sunsets has two more children's books, a frameable coloring book and a parent/child interactive workbook all releasing in 2022.



