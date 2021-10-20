My Market Manager is Currently Available in the iOS App Store

MIDLAND, Texas, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At last, My Market Manager is here. Ashley Bryand teamed up with The Appineers—a leading mobile app design and development agency, established in 2017 and located in Atlanta, Georgia—to create My Market Manager.

Ashley's vision for My Market Manager came about after wanting to create a platform where people can cut down on the paper and keep all their purchasing information in one simple app.

View up and coming markets from your home screen. Track your expenses within the app!

Users can sign in and have access to all their incoming inventory and be able to manage their budget at the click of a button.

Introducing My Market Manager - an organizational platform that lets the user save, organize, and track their invoices!

This is such a brilliant idea! I have a hard time keeping up with how much I spend at each market! My Market Manager has helped me stay on budget and now I don't have to deal with all those paper invoices! – Boutique Owner

The app appeals include the following user-friendly features:

Add vendors to your manager to stay organized

Track incoming inventory by month and category

Search by vendor category for easy tracking

Get exclusive market promos

Customize your settings for optimal user experience

Visit https://mobile.mymarketmanagerapp.com/ for further information about the app including screenshots, videos, and details on exciting future app enhancements.

