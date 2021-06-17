My MSAA Community - Recognizing Five Years of Support from the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America

CHERRY HILL, N.J., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America's (MSAA) free online support forum, My MSAA Community, has been a continued source of support, encouragement, and hope for members of the multiple sclerosis (MS) community since its creation in 2016. Powered by HealthUnlocked, My MSAA Community offers people with multiple sclerosis, care partners, friends, and family members a way to connect with others also affected by the condition.

With more than 6,600 members, My MSAA Community serves as a safe space for people living with MS to share their experiences. Over the past five years, new and returning members alike have formed lasting bonds and trustworthy friendships they can depend on when seeking guidance, a helping hand, or even just a laugh. "I have made some terrific friends on this forum," stated one of our Community members. "We all understand each other. We cannot choose the hand we are dealt, but we can make the most of it."

In addition to daily discussions, this free forum offers polls about living with multiple sclerosis, links to helpful resources, and occasional "Ask the Expert" events with members of the MS healthcare community.

To create your free profile on My MSAA Community, please visit: https://mymsaa.org/msaa-community/my-msaa-community-forum. For more information about My MSAA Community, please contact Kaitlyn Gallagher, Public Relations & Marketing Coordinator at (800) 532-7667, ext. 122 or via email at [email protected] .

About MSAA

The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) is a national nonprofit organization and leading resource for the entire MS community, improving lives today through vital services and support. In addition to My MSAA Community, MSAA provides additional free programs and services, such as: a Helpline with trained specialists; award-winning publications, including, The Motivator; MSAA's nationally recognized website, featuring educational videos, webinars, and research updates; S.E.A.R.C.H.™ program to assist the MS community with learning about different treatment choices; a mobile phone app, My MS Manager™ (named one of the best multiple sclerosis iPhone & Android apps by Healthline.com); a resource database, My MS Resource Locator®; safety and mobility equipment products; cooling accessories for heat-sensitive individuals; MRI funding; a clinical trial search tool; podcasts; and more. For additional information, please visit www.mymsaa.org or call (800) 532-7667.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease of the central nervous system (CNS), which consists of the brain, optic nerves, and spinal cord. MS damages or destroys the protective covering (known as myelin) surrounding the nerves of the CNS, and can potentially injure the nerves as well. This damage causes reduced communication between the brain and nerve pathways. Common MS symptoms include visual problems, overwhelming fatigue, difficulty with balance and coordination, depression and cognitive issues, and various levels of impaired mobility. The prevalence of multiple sclerosis is estimated at nearly one million people nationwide and most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 15 and 50. MS is not contagious and researchers continue to look for both a cause and a cure.

