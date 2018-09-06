My Music Workshop® Inc. Expands to Offering Franchises

Perfected over the past decade, My Music Workshop® Inc. will give franchisees the business systems, training, opening and ongoing support, operations manual, marketing materials, templates, and all other proprietary materials necessary which have already made the San Diego-based business a success.

With almost one-quarter (23.4%) of children under the age of five in day care centers, nurseries, and preschools, the demand from parents for quality add-on services like music education is high. Combined with a large body research which states that musical experiences in a young child's life can lead to accelerated brain development and improved learning later in life, potential franchisees are going to be positioned for sustained business growth that yields meaningful results.

About My Music Workshop® Inc.

My Music Workshop® Inc. is the number one preschool music enrichment program in the San Diego area. Through its bold leadership, developmentally appropriate curriculum, and comprehensive approach to music education, it is pushing the boundaries of what musical concepts young children can learn. My Music Workshop's success is powered by a dedication to delivering high quality music classes and long-term relationships with preschools, teachers, and parents. Committed to helping children build a positive relationship with music at an early age, My Music Workshop® Inc. sows the seeds of musical learning which can last a lifetime.

Franchise territories are now available. For more information please contact Director of Franchising, Elias Berlinger

franchise@mymusicworkshopforkids.com or 619-347-0424 http://mymusicworkshopforkids.com/franchise-info

