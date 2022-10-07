My New Red Shoes Helps to Meet the Basic Needs of People in Ukraine

"My New Red Shoes stands with vulnerable people and communities everywhere. We are humbled by the outpouring of local support and volunteer contributions that we have received and are proud to help cultivate connection, compassion and solidarity with those seeking safety and refuge from the heartbreaking crisis in Ukraine," says Minh Ngo, MNRS Executive Director.

"Working with My New Red Shoes is invaluable as it allows us to tap into local volunteers who want to make a meaningful difference for families enduring the horrific violence in Ukraine," says Ian Rodgers of USA for UNHCR. "The collective impact of this partnership will not only bring comfort to families forced to flee their homes but it will remind them they are not forgotten, and a compassionate global community is stepping up to help."

About My New Red Shoes

My New Red Shoes is dedicated to improving the quality of life and well-being of children and youth experiencing economic hardship. Since 2006, MNRS has mobilized resources and partnerships to meet the basic needs of Bay Area children and families while working to build a stronger community for all.

Learn more at www.mynewredshoes.org.

About USA for UNHCR

USA for UNHCR helps and protects refugees and people displaced by violence, conflict and persecution. Supporting UNHCR – the UN Refugee Agency – and its partners, we provide lifesaving essentials including shelter, water, food, safety and protection. Around the world, we help refugees survive, recover and build a better future.

For more information, visit www.UNrefugees.org.

SOURCE My New Red Shoes