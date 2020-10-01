My New York, Bond No. 9's Latest Homage To The World's Capital City

THE INSPIRATION

New York is and always has been an international phenomenon that means so much to so many people around the world. Think: Global. Diverse. Inclusive. Vibrant. United. Resilient. #StrongerTogether. Throughout its long and wild history, our "little town" has demonstrated time and time again that it's truly New York Tough. "I honestly never thought that New York would experience a more challenging situation than 9/11, says Bond No. 9 founder Laurice Rahmé. "We've created scents for many great neighborhoods. It feels like the right moment to celebrate the whole city!"

THE COMPOSITION

"This scent is abstract. It's sexy and spicy, just like New York," says Rahmé. The top explodes with an energizing burst of ginger and pink pepper, which simmers down into a rich rose heart. Finally, the base is lush with cashmeran, sandalwood, and patchouli, lending the composition a luxurious and grounding warmth.

THE PACKAGING

While the world was watching non-stop devastating news in the early days of the pandemic, something truly hopeful occurred in Brazil. Christ the Redeemer, Rio de Janeiro's ever-present symbol, stood solid as the images of flags from around the world were projected onto the statue's façade in a sign of solidarity among nations affected by the virus. This awesome feat inspired My New York's own packaging, which consists of a pastiche of various flags; among them: Japan, Great Britain, and Mexico, ranging to the tri-colored Pan-African flag developed in 1920, which represents not so much a territory but a symbolic union of Black people around the world.

GIVING BACK

We're honored to announce that, from October 15-29, 10% of online sales of My New York on www.bondno9.com will benefit Robin Hood's Rise Up New York!, which is helping everyday New Yorkers rebuild their lives as the city moves toward recovery, each and every day.

AVAILABILITY

My New York arrives in October 2020 and will be sold at Bond New York Boutiques, Saks Fifth Avenue nationwide, select Bloomingdales stores and www.bondno9.com

Eau de parfum, 100 ml, $410, 50 ml, $260 Scented candle, $100

My New York Limited Edition Swarovski arrives in November 2020, 100 ml, $440

