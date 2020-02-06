My Not-So-Funny Valentine

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're expecting flowers, candy, or an engagement ring, Valentine's Day can be one of the best days of the year. If you're not seeing someone, well…not so much.

Either way, Valentine's Day is big business. Total forecasted spending for the holiday increased 6 percent last year, with average spending per person increasing to 13 percent, according to one study.

The exponential number of online retailers have made selecting that perfect gift for Valentine's Day virtual child's play. But unlike those grade school days when anything you got for your teacher or classmate would be considered "special", most adults typically try harder. Or do they? According to another survey, about 43 million Americans last year were likely to receive an unwanted Valentine's Day present. So, that begs the question: what the hell are you people doing wrong?

Even though there are a ton of business stories to tell, the folks at FitSmallBusiness.com have decided to take a step back from the commercial this year. Instead, they opted to review some of the most boneheaded, foolish, and downright rude gifts that people have received on a day honoring love. The results were….they were bad. Very bad.

While the list can be found below, the full report is available HERE.

The Top 10 Worst Valentine's Day Gifts for 2020 :

10. A Toilet Seat

9. Funeral Arrangements

8. Tweezers

7. "Shareable" Clothing

6. Gwyneth Paltrow's Vagina Candle

5. Dog Treats (when the recipient doesn't have a dog)

4. Wild Squirrel (and rabies shots)

3. Wendy's Drive Thru Meal

2. "Hug-E-Gram"

1. A Break-Up

"Not every study we do is about business. Sometimes we write about things that makes us laugh," says Michael De Medeiros, Special Projects Editor, FitSmallBusiness. "And its' funny how wrong some people can be when picking out a simple Valentine's present."

