My Plates officially launches three new Classic Silver license plate designs!

"It's our very popular Classic Texas look, trimmed out in Silver" said Steve Farrar, CEO/President of My Plates.

Texans wishing to purchase any of these new designs may do so by visiting www.MyPlates.com starting from only $50 a year or as low as $35 a year when purchased for a five-year term. You do not have to wait until you receive your registration renewal notice; you can order at any time.

Since November 2009, Texans have purchased more than 600,000 My Plates, putting more than $125M in the general revenue fund, which helps pay for services for all Texans.

My Plates designs and markets new specialty license plates as a vendor for the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. My Plates' goal is to create a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship designed to maximize revenues for the state through the sale of My Plates specialty plates. Learn more at www.MyPlates.com .

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) is a dynamic state agency dedicated to customer service, consumer protection and the success of motor vehicle-related industries. For every $1 the agency spends, it returns more than $10 in state revenue. These funds are primarily used to build and maintain the state's roads and bridges. Each year the agency registers approximately 25 million vehicles; regulates vehicle dealers; credentials buses and big trucks for intrastate and interstate commerce; issues oversize and overweight permits; and awards grants to law enforcement agencies to reduce vehicle burglaries and thefts. Learn more at www.TxDMV.gov .

