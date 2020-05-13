'My Private Ranger' Offers Customized and Private National Park Tours with Former Park Ranger and Wildlife Researcher Kent Taylor -- Book Private Trips in the U.S., Canada and Beyond

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just as nationwide U.S. quarantines begin to ease and lift, My Private Ranger, Kent Taylor (https://myprivateranger.com/) recently announced that he was currently booking new clients for nature-themed tours in time for the upcoming park season and 2021. Kent Taylor is the internationally recognized founder and director of the National Park Society, a National Park and Wildlife expert for the U.S. and Canada, and has decades of experience touring, visiting, and showcasing national and international parks. Ranger Kent provides all of the booking, planning, driving and guiding for the duration of each trip planned, and has been used as a guide by multiple global dignitaries visiting heritage sites, refuges, parks, scenic routes and architectural wonders across the world.

Ranger Kent Taylor Guides an Alaska Tour Grizzly mother and cubs in Yellowstone National Park. Photo by Kent Taylor.

"Private touring has always been the best way to visit these amazing sites," said Ranger Kent. "The level of safety, flexibility and customizing I can offer to smaller groups is just not possible with larger touring companies. And with the recent pandemic, small guided tours are becoming the norm. Traveling with people that you know, using a trusted guide who is both a wildlife researcher and a former park ranger, allows you and your group to see more, do more, and just have a lot more fun. I do this work because it's my passion; I've been a wildlife and nature devotee my entire life. Call me today to discuss what you're looking for, and we will create a travel plan that you'll absolutely love."

My Private Ranger: How it All Works

Travelers provide a list of destinations they want to visit, dates, preferences and any special interests or considerations. Kent then customizes a tour based around the specifics given, including lodging, dining, travel vehicles, sites of interest and any related activities. During the trip, Ranger Kent performs all of the driving and guiding, ensuring that each outing is a fun, fact-and-story-filled adventure. Most tours range from 5–14 days, but each trip is tailor-made, with a wide variety of customizations possible.

Planning and early booking is best, as parks and national heritage sites tend to fill up quickly. Ranger Kent can provide suggestions as needed, and also offers tours for select special-interest groups like photographers, family reunions, couples and travelers with certain health or mobility concerns. Photographers especially benefit from someone who knows the specific locations and habits of North American animals.

Some past VIP travelers have included: BBC film crews, Joint Chiefs of Staff and spouses for Canada and India, Southern Methodist University, Vice President of Deutsche Bank, CEOs, doctors, lawyers and business owners.

My Private Ranger: Explore the World with an Expert

Ranger Kent is a certified tour guide and certified international tour manager through the International Guide Academy. A professional guide since 2004, Kent is the founder and director of the National Park Society, which specializes in national park tours around the world. Kent has worked with National Geographic, Orbridge, Globus, Trafalgar and Caravan, and was formerly a park ranger and researcher for the National Park Service in Yellowstone, Grand Teton, Glacier National Park and Garden of the Gods. He has also served with the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, and the Colorado Division of Wildlife. Ranger Kent is a member of the Association of National Park Rangers, and is proud that most of his touring clients are repeat business – returning to him for his guidance, time and again.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing protocols on current tours will include routine vehicle and equipment disinfection, as well as hand sanitizer and masks provided to guests. All lodging and restaurants will be selected from those that use the most recent CDC guidelines. Private vacation rentals are also a popular option.

Email Kent today with trip requests, requirements, and any special considerations. Or call directly, to ask Kent for advice to help plan the best trip possible based on his wide knowledge of the sites involved. Kent may also be booked through travel agents, including the Virtuoso Travel Consortium.

