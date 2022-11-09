BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MY Self Wellness, a cutting-edge ketamine clinic and pioneer in the psychedelics space, is launching its nonprofit organization Warriors of Consciousness, with the mission to help those who cannot afford psychedelic ketamine therapy treatments. The organization aims to assist those struggling with anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression and other mental health conditions.

MY Self Wellness Ketamine Clinic Launches Nonprofit Organization Warriors of Consciousness, Helping Those Who Cannot Afford Psychedelic Ketamine Therapy Treatments MY Self Wellness Ketamine Clinic Launches Nonprofit Organization Warriors of Consciousness, Helping Those Who Cannot Afford Psychedelic Ketamine Therapy Treatments

MY Self Wellness CEO Christina Thomas and Chief Education Officer and Chief Brand Officer Charles Patti founded Warriors of Consciousness, knowing the strong transformations their clients have experienced as a result of psychedelic ketamine therapy. Because the therapy is not covered by insurance, Thomas and Patti understand the importance of experiencing these transformations without financial restrictions. They strongly believe everyone who needs access to these treatments should be able to find hope and healing and not be held back by financial constraints.

"Warriors of Consciousness is our solution to a problem that affects so many people: they need help but aren't in a financial situation to experience ketamine treatments, which can offer effects including transcending their traumas and letting go of obstacles caused by physical, psychological and spiritual blockages," said Thomas. "We saw a need for help, and we took action."

"Having spent many years not receiving the right treatment to cultivate healing, I know first-hand how powerful and therapeutic ketamine can be, and how this medication can help people create a joyful, purposeful life," said Patti. "Christina and I pride ourselves in creating Warriors of Consciousness."

As a result of recent Hurricane Ian and its devastation in the region, MY Self Wellness will be donating 10 treatments to storm survivors who lost everything and urgently need help. Those interested in pursuing this opportunity can visit the Warriors of Consciousness website at wocfund.org/get-help-now/.

Donations to Warriors of Consciousness can be made via a credit card, debit card or crypto payment at wocfund.org/donate-now/. In addition, 100% of the proceeds from Warriors of Consciousness merchandise will go toward the charity. Items include hats, hoodies, unisex t-shirts, minimalist backpack, tote bag, slides, women's cropped windbreakers, women's lace-up and canvas shoes, mugs, and more.

Donations go toward treatment at any approved ketamine clinics throughout the U.S.

MY Self Wellness encompasses a multidisciplinary group of psychiatrists, registered nurses, infusion specialists, and integration specialists. Ketamine is administered in a number of ways, including intravenous infusion (IV), intramuscular injection (IM), intranasally, orally and sublingually (as a dissolving troche or lozenge). Each route varies per individual in the onset of action (time), bioavailability (absorption) and clearing time. Although a response is generally predictable based on past administration, it is possible that a patient may experience different physiological, psychological and emotional effects with the same dose. Treatments begin at $550 per session; most effective regimens include a total of six sessions.

The clinic provides compassionate care and features private treatment rooms, an integration lounge, reclining chairs, Bluetooth headphones, blankets and sleep masks.

In addition to MY Self Wellness and Warriors of Consciousness, Thomas and Patti are the hosts for Psychedelic Radio, a podcast where they interview a variety of industry thought leaders, including a recent conversation with Dr. Rick Strassman, known as the father of the American psychedelic research renaissance.

For more information about MY Self Wellness or to book a treatment, please visit www.myselfwellness.center.

About MY Self Wellness:

MY Self Wellness is a health and wellness center specializing in psychedelic Ketamine Therapy. The clinic is comprised of a multidisciplinary group of psychiatrists, registered nurses, infusion specialists, and integration specialists. The center offers an array of services, including Ketamine Therapy, IV Vitamin Infusions, Peptide Therapy, Medical Cannabis Recommendations, Integrative Nutrition Services and Counseling. It exists to assist clients suffering from depression, anxiety, drug addiction, PTSD and more by combining the healing benefits of Ketamine with new lifestyle practices for a full mental reset. MY Self Wellness is located at 3541 Bonita Bay Blvd, #200 Bonita Springs, FL 34134. For more information, please visit www.myselfwellness.center or contact [email protected] or call 239-908-9958. Follow along on Instagram at www.instagram.com/my.self.wellness/, Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/myselfwellnesscenter and YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuAcyck_PnLp9ypt6spmARA.

About Warriors of Consciousness:

Warriors of Consciousness is a nonprofit organization with the mission of transforming people's lives that are struggling with anxiety, PTSD, depression and more, who cannot afford psychedelic ketamine therapy treatments. It was founded in 2022 by MY Self Wellness CEO Christina Thomas and Chief Education Officer and Chief Brand Officer Charles Patti. Warriors of Consciousness is a Florida nonprofit corporation operating through a fiscal sponsorship with Players Philanthropy Fund, a 501(c)(3) Maryland charitable trust. For more information, visit wocfund.org.

Contact:

Durée & Company, PR Consultant

954-723-9350 / [email protected]

SOURCE MY Self Wellness