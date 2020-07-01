My Size Expands Footprint in France; Announces Additional French Retail Apparel Brands to Integrate MySizeID to Increase Customer Loyalty and Reduce Returns

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc . (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, today announced that two French retail brands, La Pièce and Habillez-moi, are integrating MySizeID into their e-commerce websites in order to increase customer loyalty and reduce returns.

Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer of My Size, stated, "We are pleased to add these popular French retailers to our client roster. Our strategy of expanding our footprint in Europe is bearing fruit. We also continue to witness increased demand for MySizeID amid the COVID-19 pandemic. France is at the forefront of fashion apparel, which is estimated to reach over $9 billion in 2020. It is also one of the biggest ecommerce countries in the world and has an online retail market that's expected to reach over $129.0 billion by the end of 2020. According to data from the Centre for Retail Search, online sales in France account for 6% of total retail sales and ecommerce accounted for 4.27 percent of the country's GDP in 2019. Our sales team in Europe is focused on building a strong sales pipeline as more and more retailers are looking for solutions that can increase their bottom line and offer their customers a better online shopping experience."

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com . We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram and Twitter .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts

U.S. Press Contact:

5W Public Relations

[email protected]

IR Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 212-671-1020

Email: [email protected]

