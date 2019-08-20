My Size, Inc. Selects 5W Public Relations as U.S. Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today it has been named PR agency of record for measurement technology company, My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ). Under the agreement, 5WPR will execute a strategic media relations plan for the company's three brands, MySizeID, BoxSize, and SizeUp.

My Size's proprietary app technology uses sensors and a unique algorithm to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways including a smart tape measure, measurement tool for the shipping and parcel industry and virtual fit mapping for online retail consumers.

The company's flagship product, MySizeID, allows customers to use a personal smartphone to record their body measurements, without the need for a camera. Consumers can then create a secure profile complete with their individual dimensions, which can be used with partner online retailers to give exact size recommendations based on the manufacturers fit chart. The technology benefits both consumer and retailer, resulting in peace of mind for online shoppers and less returns for merchants.

"MySizeID was built on two needs, giving customers the tool they need to purchase clothing online without trying it on, and giving retailers a better way of serving their customers. Incorporating MySizeID into the retailer's eCommerce platform improves their revenues and lowers their operating costs by reducing returns. Specifically, our technology helps consumers to buy with confidence, enhance the shopping experience, and foster brand loyalty," said Ronen Luzon, Founder and CEO of MySizeID.

5W will work with My Size to grow awareness towards their products and engage new and potential clients by elevating Founder and CEO Ronen Luzon's presence in the retail and technology spaces and garner press around My Size's various products.

"Our technology team has propelled various consumer-focused apps into mainstream powerhouses," says Founder and CEO of 5W Public Relations, Ronn Torossian. "We look forward to promoting My Size's cutting-edge technology that will change the way consumers shop for clothing online."

5W's technology practice employs the perfect combination of true professionals and unparalleled techniques. The team delivers results through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, celebrities, and media. By implementing integrated PR, digital strategy, influencer partnerships and social media campaigns 5W ensures maximum coverage for its clients.

About My Size Inc.

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement tool based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways.

About 5W Public Relations:

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.



SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.5wpr.com

