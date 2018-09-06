My Size to Host Fashion Fit Party in New York City to Showcase its MySizeID Smart Measurement Solution for Online Apparel Shopping

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc. (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ : MYSZ ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement applications, announced today it will host a Fashion Fit Party in New York City on Monday, September 17, 2018. The event will be held at an exclusive location on E 23rd Street in Manhattan and will be sponsored by leading global retailers in men's and women's fashion and athletic wear. My Size invites interested consumers to register to attend the event here.

My Size's Fashion Fit Party will enable registered attendees to receive their own personal size profile utilizing MySizeID, the Company's innovative mobile measurement solution. Attendees will then be able to use their new fit profile to "shop" several items from known apparel brands, and be able to receive a piece of apparel that matches their sizing profile from MySizeID.

"One of the greatest inhibitors for online shoppers is the lack of confidence in current sizing mechanisms. Far too often, consumers are left guessing which size will fit them, purchasing multiple sizes only to return the ones that don't fit," said My Size, Inc. CEO, Ronen Luzon. "MySizeID is the ideal solution to solve fit issues within the apparel industry, and attendees of our Fashion Fit Party will experience first-hand how it can accurately determine someone's measurements and recommend the appropriate size for a specific apparel item."

According to research by Bodylabs, 85% of shoppers said they would purchase more apparel items if they could ensure a proper fit – retailers are literally losing out on sales by not focusing on solutions to fit issues.

The MySizeID app is a turnkey solution that helps any merchant's customers choose the appropriate apparel size for that specific brand, based on the shopper's real measurements. My Size's innovative technology enables consumers to measure themselves using their smartphone and then be matched with a brand-specific apparel item in their size. Once launched on any given e-commerce platform, store owners will be able to add the MySizeID app to their storefronts through a simple integration and provide their shoppers with a more personalized experience.

MySizeID can increase the sales of apparel retailers by reducing or even eliminating their customers' uncertainties regarding size and fit. Based on My Size's estimates, the MySizeID app can increase average order values by approximately 20% and can reduce return rates by approximately 30%. Furthermore, MySizeID enhances the customer experience, leading to greater brand loyalty.

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ : MYSZ ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website.www.mysizeid.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

