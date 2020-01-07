My Size to Release MySizeID App 2.0 Version With New Features at NRF 2020: Retail's Big Show

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc . (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, today announced that it will be releasing the MySizeID app version 2.0, packed with new features at the National Retail Federation (NRF) 2020: Retail's Big Show on January 12-14 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. NRF 2020: Retail Big Show is the world's largest retail conference and expo with more than 38,000 industry professionals and 16,000 global retailers in attendance. My Size will be located at booth #6172 and will be demonstrating the new MySizeID app version 2.0.

The new MySizeID app 2.0 version will feature a simpler onboarding experience with video tutorials focusing on a personalized consumer shopping experience. The app will now have a new FIT feature that shows customers how a garment will fit them, based on their personal body measurements and each garment's specific cut. My Size's proprietary measurement technology enables the FIT feature to accurately and precisely predict the fit of the garment which is a distinct advantage over any other measurement solution currently on the market. Customers will be able to change the garment size in the app to see how each size will fit them on key body points such as chest, waist and hips, as well as the ability to input personal preferences. A new analytics dashboard has been created that will help retailers gain valuable insight about their customers' body shape, measurements, and more. For the first time, retailers will be able to receive data about customers who didn't complete a purchase but received sizing matches with MySizeID.

Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer of My Size, commented, "We are very excited to launch the latest version of the MySizeID app at NRF 2020, the world's largest retail conference. Our latest features include new tutorials that enhance the personalized shopping experience for men and women, including the new FIT feature, which shows consumers how a garment will fit them in different sizes and allows them to personalize different preferences such as longer/shorter sleeve or pants length. We also added a new analytics dashboard for retailers, which will allow them to gain important sizing data on their customers. By using our dashboard, retailers will now be able to receive data about customers who received sizing matches with MySizeID but didn't complete the purchase. Retailers can now leverage this data, available for the first time, to create new sizes and expand into new categories. Our goal is to constantly improve the consumer's shopping experience with our sizing technology while improving retailers top and bottom lines. We look forward to rolling out these new features next week at NRF 2020."

For more information and to schedule a demo at NRF 2020 please email contact@mysizeid.com

