My State MLS Partners with The CE Shop, Online Real Estate Education to Help Members Become Licensed in Other States and/or Renew Licenses

JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Through its new partnership with The CE Shop, which serves real estate professionals with convenient and high-quality online courses, My State MLS is offering its members the opportunity to take online, on-demand continuing education classes at a discounted rate.

By joining The CE Shop's affiliate program, My State MLS offers its members a wide variety of benefits, including the ability to easily get licensed in other states, then use My State MLS to list in all states where licensed with the same broker from one account. The CE Shop offers custom packages for agents once they're licensed in multiple states, helping them keep their licenses current while avoiding duplicating classes. This is highly beneficial for members who live on state borders.

Additional benefits include regular discounts on The CE Shop memberships, and the ability to take full advantage of the nationwide MLS.

The CE Shop, which provides pre-licensing, exam prep, post-licensing, and continuing education, is unique in that it offers 100% online exam prep and continuing education in all 50 states. The company has some of the highest exam pass rates in the industry, and provides Agent Essentials, information to help agents grow their business once they pass.

"Our partnership with The CE Shop is one of many ways we are helping our members to expand their reach and make their businesses even more lucrative," said Dawn Pfaff, founder and president of My State MLS. "At My State MLS, we are constantly seeking out new ways to help our members increase their success."

My State MLS members can access The CE Shop at mystatemls.theceshop.com, which will be linked to their wall once they have logged in at the My State MLS website. In addition, they will receive emails regarding The CE Shop.

About My State MLS

In 2009, Dawn Pfaff founded NY State MLS, a full multiple listings service (MLS) serving all 62 New York counties. Born from a desire to create a common-sense MLS solution, New York's statewide Multiple Listing Service quickly garnered agents across the state, as well as nationwide attention and demand for the company's services. In 2015, My State MLS, the first nationwide Multiple Listing Service of its kind, was created and today it has agents in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. LA State MLS debuted in October 2020. In December 2020, Pfaff and My State MLS launched MHAuthority.com, a premier website for manufactured housing listings. In addition to its MLSs, My State MLS's services and products have expanded to include direct feeds to all major sites (Zillow, Trulia, Homes.com, Realtor.com and ListHub), international syndication, IDX feed, branded virtual tours, access to Professional Search, website design, private MLS administration and much more. For more information visit, www.mystatemls.com.

About The CE Shop

The CE Shop is the leading provider of real estate education with online courses available in all 50 states and D.C. Whether it's pre-licensing, exam prep, post-licensing, or continuing education, The CE Shop produces quality education for real estate professionals across the nation. The CE Shop believes that the right education can truly make a difference. For more information, visit www.theceshop.com.

