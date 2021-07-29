My State MLS President & Founder Dawn Pfaff Wins GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum's 2021 Woman of Influence Award

JUPITER, Fla., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dawn Pfaff, founder and president of My State MLS, has been selected as a winner of the GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum's 2021 Woman of Influence award, within the Innovator category. GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum magazine is a publication for the nation's leading decision makers in all segments of the commercial property industry.

Pfaff is recognized as an accomplished and impactful leader within commercial real estate, and is highlighted in the July/August 2021 issue of GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum.

Dawn Pfaff, Founder and President of My State MLS

The 2021 Women of Influence were also honored at GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum's second annual GlobeSt. Women of Influence Awards Dinner, which took place in Park City, Utah on July 22, 2021.

Pfaff is a technology entrepreneur who has been involved in the real estate industry for the past 20 years from nearly every angle possible; she is an appraiser, agent, broker, dealer for manufactured housing, licensed instructor to teach continuing education and investor.

She founded NY State MLS in 2009 to fill a void in the market and offer agents and brokers their own statewide MLS, featuring streamlined listing options, ownership of data and a variety of enhanced tools to fit their unique needs. In 2015, the company expanded to My State MLS in response to a nationwide demand. In December 2020, Pfaff and My State MLS launched MHAuthority.com, a premier website for manufactured housing listings.

Today, My State MLS covers all 50 states and Puerto Rico with more than 50,000 members, making it one of the largest MLS platforms in the country.

In 2020 and throughout the pandemic, under Pfaff's leadership, My State MLS has been instrumental in helping its members pivot to accommodate new restrictions and regulations. In addition to the extensive work it does for real estate professionals, under Pfaff's leadership, My State MLS's team is also committed to educating and supporting the real estate industry as a whole. Throughout stay-at-home orders, My State MLS provided multiple classes per week teaching agents to adapt to changing regulations.

"It is a great honor to be named a 2021 Woman of Influence within the Innovator category," said Pfaff. "I consistently look for new ways to expand or improve our software and services, as well as create new products to benefit our members. My personal goal has always been to sell the best product, at the lowest possible price, to the most people."

About My State MLS

In 2009, Dawn Pfaff founded NY State MLS, a full multiple listings service (MLS) serving all 62 New York counties. Born from a desire to create a common-sense MLS solution, New York's statewide Multiple Listing Service quickly garnered agents across the state, as well as nationwide attention and demand for the company's services. In 2015, My State MLS, the first nationwide Multiple Listing Service of its kind, was created and today it has agents in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. LA State MLS debuted in October 2020. In December 2020, Pfaff and My State MLS launched MHAuthority.com, a premier website for manufactured housing listings. In addition to its MLSs, My State MLS's services and products have expanded to include direct feeds to all major sites (Zillow, Trulia, Homes.com, Realtor.com and ListHub), international syndication, IDX feed, branded virtual tours, access to Professional Search, website design, private MLS administration and much more. For more information visit, www.mystatemls.com.

