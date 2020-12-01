My Team Fitness Launches "Everyday Fitness for Every Body"

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- My Team Fitness is proud to announce the launch of MyTeamFitness.com, a website and program that is focused on providing everyday fitness for every body.

My Team Fitness

My Team Fitness is a collaborative effort created by three Saint Louis-based and fitness-inspired business men who had a vision about changing the lives of average people and brought it to life. Ken Cox, Brian Montgomery Jr. and Dustin Oder noticed the fitness world was lacking a consistent program that could be achieved by all fitness levels. With a little determination and creativity, the three designed a personalized and accessible program called My Team Fitness. This unique program includes daily, fun, and low-impact 10-minute videos sent directly to the customer's inbox, as well as a detailed nutrition guide to help users throughout their fitness journey. Led by experienced fitness trainers, the program provides fitness for every level. My Team Fitness invites people of every shape, size, experience, and location to join the My Team Fitness Community.

"The overall goal of My Team Fitness, in this weird isolated world that we are living in, was to bring the community feeling to a workout, even though you are in your own environment," Oder said.

In the midst of local gyms closing due to COVID restrictions, the team felt that they had a responsibility to motivate people of all fitness levels to continue improving their physical health.

"Exercise has literally changed my life for the better," Cox said, "I realized the impact that fitness has on other lives as well. Helping someone else on that journey is so critical.

This collective of fitness-lovers realized that they could combine their individual impact and create a supportive, team-centered environment for those who don't already have one. Each of their own physical results came because they were surrounded by a supportive team, much like a family.

"There are a lot of people that want to exercise but they don't have the confidence or motivation to do it. They just need the support. We want to be that community for them," Montgomery said.

The My Team Fitness website is set to launch on Dec. 1, 2020. As a grand opening gift, the team is offering 50% off of the My Team Fitness program for the first 50 users who join. Users should apply the coupon code "Founder" at checkout.

Media Contact:

Ken Cox

[email protected]

314-216-2053

SOURCE My Team Fitness