My Wine Society Announces the Return of Blended Festivals in 2021

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of the inaugural Blended Festival, the country's fastest-growing music, food and wine event is coming back — and it's expanding.

The Blended Festival is set to make its much-anticipated return to First Horizon Park in Nashville, August 13 and 14, and to the Long Center Pavilion in Austin, September 10 and 11, and San Diego, which is where the eclectic event began in 2019, at Embarcadero Park, October 15 and 16. This year's festivals are shaping up to be the biggest and best yet, with household names from pop, country, and EDM set to perform.

The music talent, much like a good wine, is perfectly blended.

Blended has plans to double its number of nationwide festivals in 2022, as well, recently completing site visits in Florida, Arizona, and New York.

"We want to establish Blended as a traveling festival experience. Who doesn't love great music, food, craft drinks, and wine?" says Kalika Moquin, director of Blended Events. "The Blended brand is modeled to thrive anywhere enthusiasts of all are, which in today's world of encompassing an array of sensory experiences, we believe is every market. We also look forward to partnering with local food, beverage, and charitable outlets in each city, as well as artists, bands, and DJs. While we are bringing in high-level talent, we also want to give an authentic local feel to each festival"

In conjunction with My Wine Society, the first Blended Festival took place at Waterfront Park in San Diego. While initial plans called for a large-scale wine tasting event, organizers were happily forced to expand to a full-fledged music, arts and culinary festival due to demand and heard-it-through-the-grapevine buzz. Music stages with top-line talent and viral activations soon filled the festival space.

The pop culture intersection that is the Blended Festival — from the music to culinary aspects, the My Wine Society Wine tent, to Instagramable moments, and new to 2021, a wellness lounge — is second to none. Festival goers also have an option to purchase a higher ticket that gains them exclusive access to the Maxim VIP Village, featuring bottle service, hosted bar hours, celebrity DJs, and more.

Although the festival was on track to return last year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced plans to change, but that unforeseen pause also allowed organizers more time to contract additional events, perfect the Blended experience, and put together a dream lineup of musical talent.

While safety is always of the utmost importance, extra attention has been paid to the health of our guests in 2021. The Blended Festival will strictly follow all local and state COVID-19 guidelines. If the COVID vaccine is not fully rolled out by showtime, the Blended Festival will explore conducting rapid tests at entry doors for all guests. Only those with a negative test will be allowed into the grounds.

Also, in an effort to decrease touchpoints, all three Blended Festivals will use a touchless cash system.

"2020 was a trying year for all of us and we certainly missed not being able to have Blended," My Wine Society (parent company to the festival) CEO Sean Evans said. "We're making up for it in 2021 by having more events, bigger music acts and enough amazing wine to constantly keep your glass full."

Blended Festival is where the chords meet the cork.

Stay tuned to see what else is in store for this summer's most exciting festival: http://www.blendedfestival.com .

