Myanmar Real Estate and Construction Monitor Subscription 2019 with Yangon Project Tracker & Profiles of More than 160 Developers

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Myanmar Real Estate and Construction Monitor (Premium Subscription)" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Launched in mid-2014, the service enables companies and organisations to identify business opportunities, locate potential partners, clients or suppliers, track trends, conduct market research and stay abreast of new legislation relevant to the sector.

Subscribers have full access to the online platform, and will also receive four copies per year of the Yangon Real Estate Review.



In addition we also offer custom market and feasibility studies across residential, commercial, retail and hotel property.



The online platform features:

Daily news and analysis from our review of Myanmar and international press

and international press Tenders from public and private-sector sources, updated daily

Yangon project tracker, with profiles of more than 100 in-progress and prospective real estate projects

project tracker, with profiles of more than 100 in-progress and prospective real estate projects Profiles of more than 160 developers, contractors and other firms active in the sector

A library of original and third-party data on the Myanmar real estate sector

real estate sector Copies of property and investment legislation relevant to the industry.

Products Mentioned:

Real Estate

Construction

Construction materials

Development

Retail

Commercial

Residential

Cite planning

Heritage buildings

Urban planning

Cities

Who should purchase this subscription:

Managers

Analysts

CEO's

Researchers

Agents

Marketing

Business Development

Myanmar Real Estate & Construction Monitor Premium Subscription



The Myanmar Real Estate & Construction Monitor Premium Subscription provides full access to all features including New Tenders, Project tracker, Company database and Data and Resources library, our Daily Myanmar Real Estate & Construction Monitor Brief plus our two issues our biannual Yangon Real Estate Review.



It includes:

Daily review and analysis of news from local and international sources

of news from local and international sources Tenders listings , updated daily

, updated daily Data and resources library with industry statistics, copies of laws and decrees and more.

with industry statistics, copies of laws and decrees and more. Project tracker - a unique resource tracking 120+ in-progress real estate projects in Yangon - for example: Project Profile - Kabaraye Executive Residence

- a unique resource tracking 120+ in-progress real estate projects in - for example: Project Profile - Kabaraye Executive Residence Company tracker with 400+ in-depth company profiles - for example: Company Profile - Constructive Engineers

with 400+ in-depth company profiles - for example: Company Profile - Constructive Engineers Daily Brief email with full updates on news, projects, companies, data and more

with full updates on news, projects, companies, data and more Two issues of the biannual nearly 200-page Yangon Real Estate Review per year (published in January and July).

Note: If you are interested in the basic subscription version, please see "also available" below.

Key Topics Covered:



Two user logins with full access to news/analysis, Q&A's, two issues of the 200 page bi-annual report, data, project profiles, company profiles and tenders

Daily Brief emails from Monday to Friday

50 issues of Real Estate & Construction Weekly Brief emails every Thursday

Companies Mentioned



For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o8kjii





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

