Myanmar Telecoms Industry Report 2022-2027: Marked Slowdown in Tower Infrastructure Rollout

The second edition of this report provides analyses of revenue and market forecasts as well as statistics of the Myanmar telecoms industry including market sizing, 5-year forecasts, market insights, key telecom trends, 5G and also features the following:

Overall Telecommunications Market by Major Operators

Telco Operators Profile, Revenue and EBITDA Mix

Mobile Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

Spectrum Holdings

IoT Market Overview

Telecoms Infrastructure Review: Towers, backbone fibre, submarine cables & data centres

Broadband Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

National Broadband Network Detailed Market Overview and Forecasts

Thematics / Opportunities relating to 5G, M&A and e-Commerce

Telco M&A Transaction Database

Key Developments:

Military coup impacting foreign direct investments

New 15% tax on Internet data (mobile and fixed)

Telenor's market exit from Myanmar is expected to be finalised in 2022 with the Lebanon headquartered M1 Group and the Shwe Byain Phyu Group expected to take over the operations.

is expected to be finalised in 2022 with the headquartered M1 Group and the Shwe Byain Phyu Group expected to take over the operations. Marked slowdown in tower infrastructure rollout.

Mytel growth in both mobile broadband services

The publisher expects the Myanmar telecommunications industry to remain steady thanks to the defensiveness nature of the industry, amid the political uncertainties and an uncertain economic outlook due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Topics Covered:





1 Key Statistics

1.1 Myanmar's Population & Households

1.2 2021 Military Coup

1.3 Myanmar's Economy

1.4 Myanmar's GDP



2 COVID-19 IMPACT



3 Overall Telecommunications Market, 2015-2027

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Historical Telecommunications Market Revenue, 2015-2021

3.3 Overall Telecommunications Market Forecast, 2020-2027

3.4 Telecommunications Market Capital Expenditure, 2015-2027



4 Telecommunications Operators Profile

4.1 Myanmar Post and Telecommunications Profile

4.2 Telenor Myanmar

4.3 Ooredoo Myanmar Profile

4.4 MyTel

4.5 Other Players Profile

4.5.1 Yatanarpon Teleport

4.5.2 5BB Broadband

4.5.3 Other Broadband Providers



5 Mobile market

5.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical and Forecast, 2015-2027

5.2 Mobile Revenue Historical and Forecast, 2015-2027

5.3 Spectrum Holdings

5.4 Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends

5.5 Mobile Speed Tests

5.6 Internet of Things (IoT)



6 Broadband Market

6.1 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Historical, 2015-2021

6.2 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2020-2027



7 Fixed Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments

7.1 Fixed Digital Infrastructure

7.1.1 Domestic Fibre Infrastructure

7.1.2 FTTH - 6m premises to go

7.2 Submarine Cables



8 Myanmar Telecom Towers Market Analysis, 2021

8.1 Myanmar Telecom Towers Market Overview

8.2 Myanmar Telecom Towers Background

8.3 4G Mobile Coverage Expansion

8.4 Myanmar Mobile Tower Infrastructure

8.5 Myanmar Telecom Towers & rooftops Market Forecast

8.6 Myanmar Economic Cooperation Profile

8.7 Irrawaddy Green Towers Profile

8.8 Eco Friendly Tower Profile

8.9 AP towers Profile

8.10 edotco Profile

8.11 OCK Profile

8.12 Telco Infrastructure Comparative



9 Thematics / Opportunities

9.1 Consolidation Opportunities

9.2 Diversification Opportunities

9.3 New Telco Operating Model

9.4 5G Developments

9.4.1 5G Overview

9.4.2 5G - Relative Capex Investments and Frequency Range

9.4.3 5G OpenRAN

9.4.4 Beyond 5G



10 Telco Transaction Database



Companies Mentioned

5BB Broadband

Hyalroute (MFOCN)

Irrawaddy Green Tower (IGT) Myanmar Post & Telecommunications (MPT)

MyanmarNet

Mytel

Ooredoo Myanmar

Telenor Myanmar

YTP

