Myanmar UPS Systems Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2025

Myanmar UPS market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019-25.



Significant growth across the construction sector on account of rising demand for commercial office space, a new hotel and BFSI infrastructures are anticipated to drive the growth of UPS in Myanmar over the coming years. Additionally, a growing number of industries and the development of Special Economic Zones across the country would further fuel the demand for UPS in the country.



Increasing consumption of power across all segments such as industrial, commercial and residential sectors would help the market of UPS to witness significant growth over the next six years. Further, rapid growing information & technology industry along with a rising number of hotels under the hospitality sector across the country is anticipated to offer a new avenue of applications for the UPS market during 2019-25.



Amongst all the applications, the commercial application captured the highest market revenue share in the overall market in 2018. In the commercial sector, the BFSI, Commercial office spaces and Hospitality segments were the major revenue generating applications and are expected to maintain their dominance during the forecast period on account of the government emphasis on developing the country's social infrastructure.



The report thoroughly covers the market by kVA rating, phases, applications and regions. The outlook report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Markets Covered



The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:



By kVA Ratings

Up to 1 kVA

1.1 kVA - 10 kVA

10.1 kVA - 50 kVA

50.1 kVA - 100 kVA

Above 100 kVA

By Phases

1-Phase

3-Phase

By Applications

Commercial

Offices



Healthcare



Hospitality



BFSI



Data Centers



Others (Retail, Government Buildings, Transportation Infrastructure)

Industrial

Residential

By Regions

Northern

Southern



Company Profiles



ABB Limited ( Myanmar Branch)

Branch) Delta Electronics ( Myanmar ) Company Limited

) Company Limited Eaton Corporation Plc

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd ( Myanmar Branch Office)

Branch Office) GE Myanmar

Schneider Electric SE

Socomec Group S.A

Vertiv Co.

