Myant's Skiin Connected Underwear Family of Products Receives Health Canada Clearance to Revolutionize Healthcare

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Myant Inc. ("Myant" or the "Company"), the industry leader in Textile Computing™, has announced today that it has secured Health Canada clearance for its biosensing Skiin Underwear. This Class II medical device clearance allows garment wearers to reliably and continuously monitor their ECG data. Additionally, wearers can track other metrics, including heart rate, HRV, core body temperature, with more to come such as sleep and location.

Available in a number of comfortable and accessible form factors, Skiin Underwear family of products (which is currently also pending FDA clearance) will revolutionize Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) through passive, continuous connection and data collection. Myant believes Skiin will support patients, their loved ones, and their practitioners in the shift towards more personalized care, especially in vulnerable communities like the aging population.

"Cardiovascular disease remains the number one cause of death in the elderly population in North America," says Tony Cahine, Myant & Skiin CEO, "with cognitive decline attributed to loneliness on the rise. Though Myant's vision is vast, we have adopted a laser focus on solving this looming challenge."

Today's healthcare system operates on episodic and reactive care (instead of continuous and preventative care), patient self-reporting, and disjointed support from a patient's care circle.

"I believe that Skiin will help patients overcome existing deterrents and barriers to adequate healthcare, helping serve our most marginalized populations by connecting them to care, to their family, friends, care providers, and practitioners," Comments Myant's EVP, Ilaria Varoli.

"Today's healthcare system relies on events and episodic data, patient self-reporting, and disjointed support from a patient's care circle," says Chahine. "We believe that without holistic and continuously connected care, our marginalized and vulnerable communities like our aging population will continue to be underserved and at risk of lower efficacy in medication and rehabilitation program adherence."

Skiin will be commercially available to the general public later this year. For more information about Skiin Underwear's family of products and our other garments please visit www.skiin.com .

About Myant Inc.

Myant is a pioneer in Textile Computing™, with a platform that continuously and ambiently connects people to their bodies, to each other, and to the world around them. Using connected textiles that can sense and react to the body and a platform that enables machine learning-driven health and performance outcomes, Myant is on a mission to realize the benefits of Society 5.0.

With an extensive patent portfolio, exclusive relationships throughout the value chain, over 80,000 ft² of manufacturing capacity, R&D and support facilities across multiple locations in North America, and a multidisciplinary team of researchers, engineers, data scientists, fashion designers, and knitting specialists, Myant is changing the way people across society connect.

Connect with us to find out how we can help you create innovative solutions powered by connected textiles and the Myant Platform.

For more information about Myant, please visit www.myant.ca or www.myantusa.com .

About Skiin

At Skiin, a Myant Brand, we have a singular purpose: to improve the health and well-being of all people through the digitization of the self.

The Skiin layering system fits seamlessly into one's lifestyle. Its human-centric design allows you to maintain your regular behaviour. We are all in continuous contact with different types of textiles throughout the day.

With Textile Computing™, we can begin the process of digitizing the self. It begins with Skiin's sensors that continuously capture multi-location health and wellness signals. This aggregated data creates your health and wellness Baseline.

Personal knowledge will empower you with a holistic understanding of your health and wellbeing. The visualization of the digital self—what we call the Aura in the app—empowers you with a communication tool backed by a dataset uniquely your own.

Family members and practitioners can engage with this Aura, distribute care, curate personal health care planning, and offer recommendations for preventative care.

For more information about Skiin, please visit www.skiin.com .

