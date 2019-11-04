NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Myasthenia Gravis: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028

Diagnosed prevalent cases of Myasthenia Gravis (MG) are forecast to increase in the seven major markets (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan) from 152,000 cases in 2018 to 169,000 cases in 2028, at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 1.07%. Myasthenia Gravis (MG) is characterized by weakness in eye, limb, and respiratory muscles. Patients have traditionally been divided into two categories: those with generalized disease and those presenting with disease limited to the eye muscles. Cases of Myasthenia Gravis (MG) have increased in recent years due to the growing and aging population.



The increase in prevalent cases of MG is related to the impact of effective treatment, improved diagnostic methods, and prolonged survival from disease.Risk factors for Myasthenia Gravis (MG) include female gender, autoimmune diseases, thymus diseases, and extrathymic cancers such as breast and lung cancers.



Smoking is suspected as a major risk factor for Myasthenia Gravis (MG), but there was no conclusive evidence until recently.



According to the September 2019 study by Apinyawasisuk and colleagues published in the American Journal of Ophthalmology, risk of ocular Myasthenia Gravis (MG) converting to generalized Myasthenia Gravis (MG) is higher in smokers compared to non-smokers.This was a retrospective cohort study of patients with ocular Myasthenia Gravis (MG) extracted from the database of the Neuroscience Laboratory in Thailand in the population ages 18 years and older.



Based on smoking history, odds of developing generalized Myasthenia Gravis (MG) from ocular Myasthenia Gravis (MG) were almost three times higher in smokers compared to non-smokers.



Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (MG) is the more severe form of the disease, affecting multiple organs, whereas ocular Myasthenia Gravis (MG) only causes weakness in the eye muscles. Most patients start with ocular Myasthenia Gravis (MG) and 12-80% of these cases develop into generalized Myasthenia Gravis (MG) at the later stages.



Further studies are required in different settings and countries to determine if the link between smoking and Myasthenia Gravis (MG) is genuine and also to explore the possible mechanism of action. As smoking is potentially a major risk factor, smoking cessation should be promoted to patients to prevent the risk of developing a more severe form of Myasthenia Gravis (MG).



Within the report "Myasthenia Gravis: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028" epidemiologists have utilized historical data obtained from peer-reviewed articles and population-based studies to build the forecast for the diagnosed prevalent cases of Myasthenia Gravis (MG) in the seven major markets (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan). Epidemiologists applied the prevalence of Myasthenia Gravis (MG) drawn from the above source to each country's population to calculate the number of estimated diagnosed prevalent cases for severity according to MGFA classifications respectively.



- The Myasthenia Gravis Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Myasthenia Gravis (MG) in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

- This report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed prevalent cases of MG segmented by age, sex, and severity according to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (MGFA) classifications (Class I, Class II, Class III, Class IV, and Class V) in the 7MM. Additionally, the model includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the antibody status of MG.

- The MG epidemiology report and model were written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.

- The Epidemiology Model is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology-based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over a 10-year forecast period using reputable sources.



