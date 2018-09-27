Myasthenia Gravis (MG) Market 2018 - Epidemiology Forecast to 2027: Current Patient Pool and Forecasted Trend for 7 Major Markets

DUBLIN, Sept 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Myasthenia Gravis (MG) - Epidemiology Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Myasthenia Gravis (MG) - Epidemiology Forecast to 2027' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology of Myasthenia Gravis in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Myasthenia Gravis (MG) epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. The epidemiology data for Myasthenia Gravis are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding about the Disease scenario in 7MM. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology {total prevalent cases, gender-specific cases, severity-specific prevalent cases [Class I, Class II (Class IIa, IIb), Class III (Class IIIa, IIIb), Class IV & Class V], auto-antibodies specific prevalent cases [Anti-AchR Ab (+ve), Anti-MuSK Ab (+ve), Double seronegative] and diagnosed cases} scenario of Myasthenia Gravis (MG) in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2016-2027.

Key strengths

10 Year Forecast of Myasthenia Gravis epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Total Prevalent Cases of MG

Prevalent Cases according to segmentation: Severity-specific prevalence and autoantibodies-specific prevalence

Diagnosed cases of MG

Key assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk & Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Myasthenia Gravis Market Overview at a Glance



3. Market Share (%) Distribution of MG in 2017



4. Market Share (%) Distribution of MG in 2027



5. Disease Overview: Myasthenia Gravis

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Types of Myasthenia Gravis

5.3. MGFA Classification of Myasthenia Gravis

5.4. Etiology

5.5. Genetic Basis of Myasthenia Gravis

5.6. Risk Factors

5.7. Signs and Symptoms

5.8. Pathophysiology of Myasthenia Gravis

5.9. Comorbid conditions in MG

5.10. Diagnosis



6. Epidemiology and Patient Population

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Population and Forecast Parameters

6.3. 7MM Total Prevalent Patient Population of Myasthenia Gravis

6.4. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Myasthenia Gravis



7. Market Drivers



8. Market Barriers



9. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/drtjgb/myasthenia_gravis?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

